DOMINANT: Thompson, Georgetown Ruled March Madness in 1980s

Your Georgetown Hoyas may be rebuilding these days, but there’s always time to honor the dominance of the 1984 Georgetown team led by the incomparable John Thompson, Jr. Ahead of this year’s championship game, the March Madness folks released a tribute to Thompson and the Hoyas, honoring the 40th anniversary of the NCAA title and the first championship from an African-American head coach.

Big John was an incredible influence in the lives of hundreds (if not thousands) of athletes and coaches who encountered him directly, and he touched the lives of so many more.

Jay Wright and Clark Kellogg reflect on the legendary John Thompson@coachjaywright @ClarkKelloggCBS pic.twitter.com/yHlxiZ9oLx — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) April 8, 2024

On the court, people fondly recall the aggressiveness and intensity of the defense—trapping, running, energy.