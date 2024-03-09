GAME THREAD: Georgetown at St. John’s

Game 31: Georgetown Hoyas (9-22, 2-17) at St. John’s (18-12, 10-9)

When: Saturday, Noon

Where: Madison Square Garden

Closing out the regular season at the World’s Most Famous Arena



St. John’s

⏰ Noon ET

Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.)

FOX

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/YFDKlzzWzG #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/xfph0OyZth — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) March 9, 2024

TV: FOX (Time Brando and LaPhonso Ellis)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: St. John’s 66, Georgetown 57 (Hoyas 24-42 away)

Last Meeting: St. John’s won 90-85 on Feb. 21.

Streaks: St. John’s has won six straight in the series and scored at least 90 in three times.

KenPom Rankings: St. John’s 27, Georgetown 198

KenPom Projection: St. John’s wins 87-69 with a 95 % win probability.

Net Rankings: St. John’s 37, Georgetown 204

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +20, o/u 153.5, Georgetown ML +1200

Georgetown is currently a 20 point underdog at St. John's today.



In their history, the Hoyas have closed as a 20 pt or more underdog 3 times and they were all against UConn.



1/14/2024 +21

12/20/2022 +21

1/2/1999 +20.5



Also: You can grab the Hoyas ML at +1200 — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 9, 2024

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: Pride. Can the Hoyas beat someone in the league not named DePaul this season? A win would give the Hoyas double-digit victories for the first time since 2021.

St. John’s: Rick Pitino is trying to lead his sixth different school into the NCAA Tournament. While a win over Georgetown doesn’t exactly add to the resume, a loss would be absolutely catastrophic and erase all of the good during this current four-game winning streak.

OK, please post your comments below!