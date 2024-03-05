HOME FINALE! Game Thread: Georgetown vs Providence

Game 30: Providence Friars (18-11, 9-9 BE) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-20, 2-16)

When: Tuesday, 7 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

Regular season home finale tonight!



Providence

⏰ 7 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

FS1

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/9vH2p3J0sM #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/RK2byYGA4w — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) March 5, 2024

TV: FS1 (Jason Ross Jr. and Tarik Turner)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 387 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown 47, Providence 35 (Hoyas are 25-11 at home)

Last Meeting: Providence won 84-76 at home on Jan. 27.

KenPom Rankings: Providence 59, Georgetown 194

KenPom Projection: Providence wins 78-71 with a 74 % win probability.

Net Rankings: Providence 62, Georgetown 202

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +8, o/u 148.5, Georgetown ML +285

It's Fan Appreciation Night tomorrow @CapitalOneArena! Last chance to catch your Hoyas in the District this season!



⏲️ 7:00 p.m.

Providence vs. Georgetown

@InvescoUS Bucket Hats

Discounted Ticket Offer

️ https://t.co/uPp7Ifkk1z#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/kPfqWKr2IH — Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) March 4, 2024

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: With a victory the Hoyas can get to double digit wins for the first time since 2021.

Providence: This is an absolute must-not-lose situation for the Friars, who are squarely on the bubble with two games left before the Big East Tournament.

ONE SIDED STUFF

Providence has won five straight in the series and 16 of 20 vs the Hoyas since 2014. Georgetown’s last win at Capital One Arena vs the Friars was a 96-90 OT thriller on Jan. 12, 2019. Mac McClung sent the game into OT with a banked in straight on 3-pointer from the edge of the Hoyas ‘G’ logo as time expired. McClung caught the inbounds pass right in front of then-Providence, now-Georgetown coach Ed Cooley with 3.9 seconds left before taking three dribbles and sinking the shot to force extra time.

OK, please post your comments below!