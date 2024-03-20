The Casual Hoya Bracket Challenge is Back!

It is finally March, ladies and gentlemen. We collectively made it through the long darkness of winter and an even darker 2-win season of BIG EAST hoops. Your Georgetown Hoyas are not in the mix this year—and several BIG EAST teams got snubbed—but time marches on. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gets rolling in just a couple of days, live from host cities around the country.

That means it’s time for all of you basketball savants to prove just how much more you know about this game than the rest of the miscreants who regularly read THE GLOBAL PHENOMENON.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket with tip times, locations, and TV channels! pic.twitter.com/LEN2DoXs8p — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 18, 2024

How do you enter?

Click Here to join. The password is: CASUAL. (The name of the group is “Casual Hoya Bracket Challenge” because there is no need to get cute.)

Why should you play?

Stop lying to yourself. You are not doing much work this time of year anyway.

When does it close to new entries?

Picks must be in before the Round of 64 games tip, around Noon on Thursday, 3/21.

What will you win?

Eternal glory. Bragging rights.