PORTAL WATCH: Two Georgetown Guards Reportedly Enter the Transfer Portal

When you go 2-18, you have to expect to lose a few players...

By Whipple
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round-Georgetown vs Providence Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Well, when you go 2-18 in conference play, fans of the Georgetown Hoyas have to expect to lose a few guys to the Transfer Portal. The first player to announce was senior guard Wayne Bristol Jr. (3.7 ppg, 20.3 mpg).

While Bristol was announced at senior night, the 6’6” might have two years of eligibility left thanks to a medical red shirt and a transfer residency year after he came to the Hilltop from Howard. Bristol is from Upper Marloboro, MD.

The second reported portal jumper is freshman Rowan Brumbaugh (22.2 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2 TOs). Brumbaugh is from Washington, DC and redshirted his first year at Texas before come back to the area.

We wish them best of luck in their future endeavors.

