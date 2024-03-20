PORTAL WATCH: Two Georgetown Guards Reportedly Enter the Transfer Portal

Well, when you go 2-18 in conference play, fans of the Georgetown Hoyas have to expect to lose a few guys to the Transfer Portal. The first player to announce was senior guard Wayne Bristol Jr. (3.7 ppg, 20.3 mpg).

Georgetown senior forward Wayne Bristol Jr. is entering the portal. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, and originally attended Howard, where he averaged 12.5 points a contest in 2019-20.https://t.co/eTxPMIxWBg — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 18, 2024

While Bristol was announced at senior night, the 6’6” might have two years of eligibility left thanks to a medical red shirt and a transfer residency year after he came to the Hilltop from Howard. Bristol is from Upper Marloboro, MD.

The second reported portal jumper is freshman Rowan Brumbaugh (22.2 mpg, 8.3 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2 TOs). Brumbaugh is from Washington, DC and redshirted his first year at Texas before come back to the area.

NEWS: Georgetown guard Rowan Brumbaugh plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-4 redshirt freshman averaged 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season. Former four-star recruit.



Story: https://t.co/fH7blC8aWO pic.twitter.com/bKbev1PoXz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 20, 2024

We wish them best of luck in their future endeavors.