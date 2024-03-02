LIVE FROM CAP ONE, IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT! GAME THREAD: Xavier at Georgetown

Game 29: Xavier Musketeers (14-14, 8-9 BE) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-19, 2-15)

When: Saturday 7:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (John Fanta and Tarik Turner)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Xavier 20, Georgetown 6 (Hoyas are 4-7 at home)

Last Meeting: Xavier won a 92-91 shootout at home on Jan. 19, 2024.

KenPom Rankings: Xavier 51, Georgetown 194

KenPom Projection: Xavier wins 82-74 with a 79% win probability.

Net Rankings: Xavier 61, Georgetown 207

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +7, o/u 155.5, Georgetown ML (n/a yet)

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: The Hoyas need to win one of their final two games at Capital One Arena to avoid matching the school record for most home losses in a season. Georgetown set the program record with 12 home losses just last season.

Xavier: With just three games left, the Musketeers are off the NCAA Tournament bubble but earning the season sweep against Georgetown will get them back to .500 in the league.

ONE SIDED STUFF

Xavier is currently on a four-game winning streak against the Hoyas but the dominance isn’t something new. Since joining the Big East, Xavier has won 16 of 20 meetings against Georgetown. The good news here for Georgetown fans is that Hoyas coach Ed Cooley is about .500 (10-12) against the Musketeers.

OK, please post your comments below!