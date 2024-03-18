PORTAL SZN: A Look at the First Day of the Transfer Portal (Part I)

Spring is in the air. Rumors are flying. Tweets graciously thanking former programs before saying “With that being said, I will enter my name in ... ” are popping up faster than the Cherry Blossoms. It’s a wonderful time to be completely irrational about the upside potential of next year’s national championship-contending Georgetown Hoyas roster.

The transfer portal is buzzing over at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax. Here are the top players in the portal right now based on projected BPR for next season, led by Dug McDaniel from Michigan. pic.twitter.com/qZGNdRaMRL — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 18, 2024

There are a lot of transfers to sort through. So let’s look at guys who have been in the conversation, have heard from Ed Cooley and staff, and should be hearing from Ed and staff. As the SZN continues, I’ll update this. Let me know what you think of the guys listed and who you’d like to see added to the list!

Obvious Fits

These are primarily local guys who have either been rumored in some way to be targets, have some connection to the program and our staff, or are just obvious guys to consider.

Dug McDaniel

6’0 PG, SO, Michigan

‘23-24’ Season: 16 PPG, 41% FG, 14.8 FGA, 36% 3P%, 5.8 3PA, 3.7 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 2.4 TPG, 35.4 MPG

By the Numbers: According to EvanMiya, Dug is currently the top-ranked player in the portal. This year, His offensive rating of 3.24 would have put him first on the team by a mile (Jayden Epps had the best offensive rating at 2.05). Interestingly, Dug graded out decently on the defensive end with a rating of 1.12 which would have been good enough for second on the team this year behind Drew Fielder. Overall, Dug was ranked as a top 250 player in the nation last year and the best player on a very mediocre Michigan squad. He was top 70th percentile in the P&R last year, averaging .869 points per possession. He was also in the top 84% of spot-up shooters at 1.116 PPP. While he’s just been average at the rim, he profiles as a dynamic scorer, good shooter and solid creator - he’s been top 20 in assist percentage in both of his Big Ten seasons. He’s definitely undersized, but his defensive numbers are not as bad as I had thought. He generates steals at a good percentage and is rated as excellent in isolation defense, giving up just .188 PPP.

Quick Reaction: He’s obviously a local kid (Paul VI) targeted by the previous Georgetown staff. Unsurprisingly, he would be a target now, and he’d likely slot in immediately as your starting PG. I was encouraged by some of his defensive numbers, but I still have questions about his upside on that end of the floor. There is no question he is talented and will be highly sought after. He’s number one now on the rankings for a reason and he’s unlikely to fall too far.

Tyler Perkins

6’4 Wing, FR, Penn

‘23-24’ Season: 13.7 PPG, 39% FG, 11.8 FGA, 34% 3P, 5.2 3PA, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.8 TPG, 29.8 MPG

By the Numbers: Perkins is a local kid who shined at Kenner League last season before his Freshman season at Penn. He’s ranked as the 9th best transfer available currently, but I expect that to drop. His first collegiate season was decent. He had an offensive rating of 1.85 which would have been second on the Hoyas this season. He was not a particularly efficient scorer and was best as an off-the-dribble shooter. Defensively, he was a nightmare. He grades out in the 12th percentile in PPP against. He was average defending spot-up shooters and bad against everything else.

Quick Reaction: Perkins got a lot of buzz from Hoya fans during Kenner last summer where he looked dominant at times. That’s translated into some buzz online, though no contact has been reported. He’s just a Freshman, so he has a ton of upside, but count me all the way out on this one. The defensive numbers are just not good, and that is a massive red flag against the not-tremendously-athletic Ivy League competition. His efficiency as a scorer isn’t where I’d like to see it, either. I do not know why he’s transferring, but I guess he’s a bit too good for the Ivy League. I just wouldn’t say he’s good enough for the Big East quite yet. This would be a hard pass for me.

“... has heard from”

These are guys that Cooley and Staff have reportedly reached out to...

Jacob Meyer (Listed some places as “Jocob” but it’s definitely Jacob)

6’2 Combo Guard, FR, Coastal Carolina

‘23-24’ Season: 15.7 PPG, 44% FG, 13 FGA, 40% 3P%, 3.8 3PA, 5.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1 SPG, 2.6 TPG, 33 MPG

By the Numbers: He’s rated as a three-star transfer and is currently ranked 168. He joined a bad Coastal Carolina team and immediately slotted in as their starting PG. He ended up profiling as more of a two-guard over the course of the year but handled the ball quite a bit for the Chanticleers. He averaged .898 PPP last season, which is firmly mediocre. That’s about what Jayden Epps averaged on about the same number of possessions. He was most effective as an off-screen and catch-and-shoot option, particularly from three. He average 1.18 PPP from three, which is 87th percentile. On catch-and-shoot actions, he was 90th percentile. He was not great defensively, though CC was a bad defensive team overall. He grades out pretty well as a P&R defender, giving up only .642 PPP which is 77th percentile.

Quick Reaction: He’s an interesting young player who produced a lot in his first season on a bad team. He’s a bit more unproven than I think you’d like, but I think it’s a good sign that the staff has identified him. He’s listed as a PG, but I think he would be more of an off-ball guard who can play the point. His profile as a three-point shooter is very interesting, and his defensive numbers against the P&R indicate that there might be something there. It’s not clear if Georgetown reached out to do their due diligence or if they have a legitimate interest. He would be an under-the-radar transfer that we could very well hear more from in a few years. There might just be too many unknowns for the Hoyas right now.

Camren Hunter

6’3 PG, JR, Central Arkansas

‘22-23’ Season: 16.9 PPG, 42% FG, 14 FGA, 31% 3P, 5.4 3PA, 5 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.8 TPG, 34 MPG

By the Numbers: He’s currently ranked as the 65th-best available transfer. He sat out all of last season, though I can’t seem to find why (I didn’t look very hard). He’s a big guard who has not proven to be a great shooter. He looks to be a good P&R ball handler, though not spectacular. His upside appears to be his ability to generate steals on defense.

Quick Reaction: I’d be a little surprised if this gets any steam. Butler and St. Louis seem to be prioritizing him. He appears to me to be a bit like what you hope Kayvaun Mulready becomes (maybe sooner rather than later), but hopefully, a much better three-point shooter

Jerry Deng

6’9 Combo Forward, SO, Hampton

‘23-24’ Season: 10 PPG, 46% FG, 7.6 FGA, 39% 3P, 3.3 3PA, 4.2 RPG, 1 TPG, 21 MPG

By the Numbers: Deng is rated as a two-star transfer and ranked 231st. He profiles as a long spot-up shooter on the wing who can play mostly the three but a little four. He’s a slasher/shooter combo, averaging 1.17 PPP from three (85th percentile) and 1.22 PPP at the rim (67th percentile). Defensively, he grades out as average, though seems to have a good length to contest the three.

Quick Reaction: This feels like a check-in more than anything, but indicates the type of player Georgetown is looking at. He’s better finishing at the rim than almost anyone on the Hoyas roster this year. And he is a consistent three-point shooter.

Put ‘em on the list!

Guys, I or others like that have not necessarily been linked to Georgetown yet, but should be!

Ja’Kobi Gillespie

6’0 PG, SO, Belmont

‘23-24’ Season: 17 PPG, 56% FG, 11.8 FGA, 38% 3P, 4.2 3PA, 3.8 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.2 SPG, 2.4 TPG, 31 MPG

Fast Analysis: Gillespie is ranked 2nd right now and grades out as a five-star transfer. His defensive rating for Belmont last year was 1.51, and his offensive rating was 3.43, both are higher than Dug McDaniel (who is currently ranked as the top available transfer). He was a 94th-percentile offensive contributor last season. He was good across the board but excelled in P&R and finishing at the rim. Defensively, he was 85th percentile, excellent against the P&R and in isolation.

Quick Reaction: This is who I would be targeting over Dug. EvanMiya ranked him as the 150th most effective player in the country last year. He’s a true PG who can run an offense and score at the efficiency I think this team really needs. They are one in two in the portal right now, but as far as I can tell, the only thing Dug has on Ja’Kobi is pedigree. Dug was a four-star recruit out of HS. Ja’Kobi was a two star recruit and flew under the radar out of Tennesee. He will be very heavily sought after, I would imagine, and I think could end up as a big-time contributor. His consistency and efficiency on both ends of the floor are what put him at the top of my list. This is the exact type of guy I would be all in on. Georgetown has not been reported as reaching out yet, but I’ll be monitoring.

Brandon Johnson

6’8 Forward, JR, East Carolina

‘23-24’ Season: 14 PPG, 42% FG, 11 FGA, 36% 3P, 5.7 3PA, 8.6 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.7 SPG, 1.7 TPG, 34 MPG

By the Numbers: Brandon is top-20 right now on the portal rankings and profiles as a solid offensive contributor and plus defender. Offensively, he was best shooting the three last season, 71st percentile, and in the P&R. He’s the roller that Georgetown just did not have this season and grades out well on pick and pops, slips and rolls to the rim. Defensively, he’s in the 76th percentile overall and is above average against almost all actions. He was 86th percentile defending at the rim last season though ECU had him more frequently on the perimeter.

Quick Reaction: He’s a solid player who would stabilize the Hoyas front line considerably I think. There will likely be higher-upside options, but he’s proven what he is. His 36% from three last season on 5 attempts was easily his best career mark, but he’s been trending up as a shooter for three years. My guess is he’s going to get a lot of interest from smart teams who are looking for a guy to play 30-plus minutes and not make a lot of mistakes - that sounds good to me.