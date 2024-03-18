SNUBBED: BIG EAST Bids for NCAA Tourney Denied Due to DePaul, Georgetown Metrics

Your Georgetown Hoyas turned out to ultimately be spoilers for the conference’s hopes at several March Madness invitations—despite not beating anyone but DePaul—as the NCAA Selection Committee punished the BIG EAST by only offering only three bids to the conference: UConn, Marquette, and Creighton. Having dead weight like the Hoyas and Blue Demons in your conference is no longer a cute punchline. It’s a punishment.

This Committee is the worst committee in the history of committees. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) March 17, 2024

Invites for teams like Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Providence were clearly stolen by some auto-bids from tournament winners this week, but why other conferences weren’t impacted as harshly is wild. The BIG EAST’s dismal basement dwellers are likely to blame.

The Big 12 and SEC each had eight teams from their conference earn NCAA Tournament bids.



Big Ten and Mountain West each had six.



ACC had five and Pac-12 had four.



Big East had three -- fewest since 1993. pic.twitter.com/0ItSWGVLci — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 17, 2024

The BIG EAST is widely regarded as the second best team, based on metrics, but was treated like a red-headed stepchild. It appears that the positive metrics did not outweigh the detrimental statistics enough for some people.

The Big East, the second-best league in the country according to KenPom, gets only three bids to the NCAA tournament. And all three were seeded on the top-three lines. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 17, 2024

Three bid Big East.



The second best conference in college basketball will have 3 tournament teams.



Pathetic. Laughable. — Big East Bar Room (@BigEastBarroom) March 17, 2024

Fans can get mad at the selection committee all they want but the reasons seem obvious.

Perhaps it’s a pro-football conference lean or an anti-Fox bias, but most likely the committee discounted four conference wins for each contender.

"And then you punish the Big East because of Georgetown and DePaul..." https://t.co/EwUbAwVyK8 — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 18, 2024

Big East is a 3 bid league. The round robin is great except when you have programs like DePaul & Georgetown.



Hoyas & Blue Demons combined for 2 BE wins. That's easily the fewest since realignment.



24 - 2

23 - 5

22 - 6

21 - 10

20 - 8

19 - 14

18 - 8

17 - 7

16 - 4

15 - 8

14 - 7 — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 17, 2024

The BIG EAST deserved better. This conference literally just had the best conference tournament, has the best stable of coaches, and was filled with hard-fought victories throughout December through March. Having two very crappy teams shouldn’t matter this much.

Rick Pitino calls NCAA's NET rankings system "fraudulent" in explaining why St. John's wasn't selected to the 2024 NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/JtFiALEjZc — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2024

Shaheen Holloway said he's 'heartbroken for my team' over the snub and called it 'disrespectful' to Seton Hall and the Big east. — Jerry Carino (@NJHoopsHaven) March 18, 2024

Kim English: ‘I think the analytics are bullshit.’ pic.twitter.com/pDfGsW2CUA — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMcNamara33) March 17, 2024

But apparently the good qualities of the conference were not enough to overcome the dead weight at the bottom of your conference ship.

Ed Cooley may have screwed Providence once again https://t.co/i39ub5Os87 — Brad Wachtel (@Brad_Wachtel) March 17, 2024

DePaul and Georgetown tanking can no longer be treated a funny little quirk. This shit has actual consequences.

When you build a new conference with basketball solely in the spotlight (rather than football, e.g.) you need to actually have a basketball program at each school to lead your athletics departments and contribute to the development and success of the conference as a whole. Georgetown is 62-139 since the new BIG EAST started (2013-14), and DePaul is 39-162.

Fielding two teams this bad in the same conference, for almost a decade, has literally upended up the metrics for the other programs to such an extent that it killed student-athlete opportunities and cost the BIG EAST conference an NCAA payday.

If DePaul and Georgetown were just bad instead of beyond awful, Big East probably gets five teams in no questions asked. Two schools really dragged down the league. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) March 17, 2024

This is a really, really good point.



Every Big East team padded its record by playing home-and-homes with the equivalent of Tennessee-Martin and Coastal Carolina (one spot above Georgetown and DePaul in the NET).



If you prefer KenPom, sub in Cal Baptist and Robert Morris. https://t.co/Z8w7TVsYYu — Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) March 17, 2024

Not changing the coaching staff a season earlier and choosing to have a slow rebuild for Georgetown this year prematurely ended the seasons for Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Providence—costing money, time, and student-athlete opportunity.

Putting it bluntly, Ed Cooley’s roster decisions for this Georgetown squad likely caused his old Providence recruit and friend Devin Carter a chance at post-season glory, fame, and improved draft position.

Again. If you were 10-10 in the league you were really 6-10. https://t.co/cyr8rmPEZ8 — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 17, 2024

Moreover, defense is even more important in today’s game. You have to build and maintain big leads in each game if you are hoping for an at-large berth.

Hindsight dictates that every team has to run up the scoreboard at every chance. There is no such thing as garbage time and late game opponent three pointers to close the gap for palatability can cost you a postseason spot.

You can’t let your foot off the gas. You can’t be sportsmanlike.

Holloway is hammering the run-up-the-score component to the metrics and I don't blame him. It's ridiculous. — Jerry Carino (@NJHoopsHaven) March 18, 2024

What else does this mean for the conference moving forward?

Does this put additional pressure on Ed Cooley and DePaul’s new coach, Chris Holtmann?

Does this undermine BIG EAST media rights efforts?

Does this encourage league expansion? Does UConn flirt with leaving (again)?