Hampton Officially Hires GU Associate Head Coach Ivan Thomas

Wow, that was quick! Hampton University has hired Georgetown Associate Head Coach Ivan Thomas to lead the Hampton Pirates next season and will be moving on from his one year on the Hilltop. We wish him well and look forward to seeing Hampton inevitably on the schedule very soon.

Your Georgetown Hoyas have several holes to fill these coming weeks, but filling a spot of a poached staff member from Ed Cooley’s longtime circle may not have been expected by many fans.

Grateful and excited for this opportunity with @Hampton_MBB.



Let’s get to WORK!#WeAreHamptonU pic.twitter.com/GlA0basnUI — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) March 15, 2024

Rumors started last week, but picked up with reports on Wednesday ahead of Georgetown’s BIG EAST Tournament game.

Hampton University will hire Georgetown assistant Ivan Thomas, sources told @TheFieldOf68.



Thomas is from the area. Was on Ed Cooley’s staff at Providence from 2016-23. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2024

Thomas has been with Cooley since 2015 and is thought to have been one of the more DMV-connected staff members. Both he and Jeff Battle were named as “Associate Head Coach” this season.

Source: Georgetown Associate HC Ivan Thomas will become the next head coach at Hampton.



Thomas has worked under Ed Cooley since 2015 and followed him from Providence to Georgetown last spring. Also has deep DMV ties as the former HC of Boo Williams 17U & two local high schools. — John Kurkjian (@JohnKurkjian_) March 13, 2024

Georgetown’s Ivan Thomas is the favorite for the Hampton job, per sources https://t.co/M8oa2zNB45 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 13, 2024

Thomas was instrumental in Georgetown’s “Breakfast Club” preseason workouts, as well as the post-win awarding of belts. These were very welcome ways to engage the fans with the student-athletes.

There is enough time in the day! When you start early!!



Breakfast Club = 7am Gym. 8am Class.



Live in the gym. Be unbreakable. @IsmaelMassoud @Jaydenepps_ @WAYNEBRISTOLJR pic.twitter.com/NcCnWuaKWK — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) September 25, 2023

Breakfast Club 3⃣



Been a great summer with @WAYNEBRISTOLJR, @TheRealJayHeath, and Akok Akok!!



"Not just establishing the culture but defending the culture."



☕️ pic.twitter.com/AJibj5d44M — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) August 2, 2023

Had to cool down after the heat the squad brought on the court today!



Cooley’s first BIG EAST win at Georgetown ✅

Chief of Dimes ✅

King of the Boards ✅

THAT DAWG ✅#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/4oTgSVbIbb — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 6, 2024

Moving forward, the GU staff is believed to be:

Ed Cooley Head Coach

Jeff Battle Associate Head Coach

Ivan Thomas Associate Head Coach

Brian Blaney Assistant Coach

Walt Corbean Assistant Coach / Director of Basketball Operations

LaDontae Henton Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development

Sharon Brummell Chief of Staff

Mark Fox Director of Student-Athlete Relations and NIL Partnerships

Ky Cartwright Video / Social Media Coordinator

Matt Fallon Assistant Director of Men’s Basketball Operations

Greg Fahey Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Of course, Ed Cooley and Georgetown will likely look to fill this position quickly in order to capitalize on action with the transfer portal.

Hampton Roads natives Jayden Epps and Ivan Thomas hope to bring Georgetown Hoya basketball back to relevance. Epps will be a key player on the floor, while Thomas is an assistant coach off the floor.https://t.co/9gND98d3p8 — Larry Rubama (@LHRubama) November 13, 2023

From Hampton (also see GUHoyas):

Ivan Thomas Named New Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. (March 15, 2024) … The announcement of Ivan Thomas as the new head men’s basketball coach marks the dawn of an exciting chapter for Hampton University Basketball. With a rich coaching background, including a recent tenure as associate head coach at Georgetown, Thomas brings a formidable blend of experience and expertise to the program. His appointment, revealed by Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr., reflects Hampton’s continued commitment to athletic excellence on and off the court.

Henderson highlights Thomas’s proven track record across various basketball realms, from successful high school coaching at Kecoughtan and T.C. Williams to impactful roles within collegiate and AAU circuits. “We are excited to welcome Ivan Thomas back home as our head men’s basketball coach,” Henderson said. “He has a deep commitment to excellence and is a proven winner at the high school, AAU, and collegiate levels. He is a tremendous recruiter who has developed players throughout his career. As a native of Virginia, he has strong ties to the Hampton area and has a vision of how to build Hampton basketball into a championship program. He understands the commitment it takes to be successful on the court and the role athletics can play in developing young men.”

This sentiment resonates throughout Thomas’s coaching journey, punctuated by notable milestones such as his instrumental roles at Providence College under Ed Cooley’s leadership, where he contributed to multiple postseason appearances and NCAA Tournament berths. His responsibilities included recruiting, in-game coaching and player development. He spent eight seasons as a part of Ed Cooley’s Providence College staff before following Cooley to Washington, D.C. a year ago. The Friars made six postseason appearances including five NCAA Tournament berths. His return to Virginia, his home state, symbolizes a homecoming of sorts, aligning perfectly with his vision to elevate Hampton basketball to championship status.

In addition to the Director of Athletics’ remarks, Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams also shared his thoughts on the hire of Ivan Thomas, further solidifying the excitement surrounding this new era for Hampton basketball:

“We are thrilled to welcome Ivan Thomas as our new head men’s basketball coach,” President Williams expressed. “His exceptional coaching pedigree, combined with his dedication to player development and community engagement, align perfectly with Hampton University’s values. Ivan’s vision for the program’s future, coupled with his deep-rooted ties to Virginia, makes him an ideal leader to guide our student-athletes to success. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will have on our basketball program and the entire Hampton University community.”

The Norfolk, Va., native spent seven years as head coach at Hampton’s Kecoughtan High, leading the team to a 127-60 mark and to Peninsula District championships in 2010 and 2012. Thomas was the head coach at T.C. Williams High in Alexandria, Va., where he led the team to a 75-9 mark, winning three league titles. He was named Virginia Coach of the Year in 2008 after guiding the Titans to the state title. He was head coach at Edison High in Alexandria, Va from 2002-05 and got his first coaching job as an assistant at Schaumburg High helping lead the team to the 2000 state championship. He also spent 13 years as an AAU coach for the Boo Williams 17-U team.

Beyond his coaching accolades, Thomas’s personal and academic achievements further attest to his dedication and leadership. With degrees from VCU and George Mason, and a distinguished coaching history, Thomas embodies the holistic approach necessary for shaping young athletes into well-rounded individuals.

“I am honored and humbled to return home to the 757 as the head men’s basketball coach at Hampton University,” Coach Thomas expressed. “My journey in coaching has been defined by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for developing young athletes both on and off the court. Hampton holds a special place in my heart, and I am committed to building a championship-caliber program that reflects the values of this esteemed institution. Together with our dedicated staff, talented student-athletes, and the unwavering support of the Hampton community, I am confident that we will achieve great success and leave a lasting legacy.”

Moreover, his family ties and community connections underscore a deep-rooted commitment to Hampton’s basketball legacy. Alongside his wife, Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, and their three children, Christopher, Taylor, and Jordan, Thomas is poised to not only lead on the court but also serve as a mentor and role model within the community.

With his proven expertise, unwavering dedication, and a clear vision for success, Thomas is primed to carve out a legacy of excellence, uniting the Hampton basketball community in a shared pursuit of greatness.

An official press conference to welcome Coach Thomas will take place on Wednesday, March 20. The time and location will be announced at a future date.

What they are saying about Ivan Thomas……

“Congratulations to AD Henderson, President Williams and Hampton University on the hiring of Ivan Thomas as head men’s basketball coach!

“We have been fortunate to have Coach Thomas on our staff this year, and being able to witness his talent firsthand after admiring his body of work from afar only validated his reputation as an elite recruiter, excellent talent developer, and mentor for young men. He is also a great communicator who understands all facets of being the CEO of a basketball program!

“Ivan Thomas is the perfect person and coach for Hampton University at this moment in history! I am happy for Ivan and for the entire Hampton Community!”

- Lee Reed, Francis X. Rienzo Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Georgetown University

- Ed Cooley, Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Georgetown University

- Boo Williams, Founder of Boo Williams AAU Basketball, AAU Chairman of Boys Basketball

- Howard White, Vice President, Jordan Brand

COACHING FILE:

Associate Head Coach, Georgetown: 2023-present

Assistant Coach, Providence: 2016-23

Associate Director of Player Development / Video Operations, Providence: 2015-16

Head Coach, Boo Williams 17U Team: 2002-15

Head Coach, Kecoughtan High School: 2008-15

Head Coach, T.C. Williams High School: 2005-08

Head Coach, Edison High School: 2002-05

The Breakfast Club is in full swing.



Excited to have @BrumbaughRowan & @Jaydenepps_ a part of our program and in the gym EVERY DAY!!



☕️ pic.twitter.com/hD5DXRszwi — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) July 17, 2023

Best of luck, Coach Thomas! Hoya Saxa!