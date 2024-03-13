 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BET GAME THREAD: (10) Georgetown vs (7) Providence

Hoyas are 7-1 vs Friars in BET

By BobbyBancroft
Utah v Georgetown Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Game 32: Georgetown Hoyas (9-22) vs Providence (19-12)

When: Wednesday, 6:30 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando and Bill Raftery)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown 47, Providence 36 (Hoyas 8-2 neutral)

Last Meeting: Providence swept the season series for the third straight season.

Last BET Meeting: The 10th seeded Hoyas beat 7 seed Providence 68-66 in 1999. It was Craig Esherick’s first conference tournament victory as head coach.

Streaks: Providence has won six straight vs the Hoyas.

KenPom Rankings: Providence 62, Georgetown 191

KenPom Projection: Providence wins 78-68 with an 83 % win probability.

Net Rankings: Providence 63, Georgetown 199

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +9, o/u 141, Georgetown ML +390

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: Pride.

Providence: Kim English and the Friars need to win a few games this week to have a bit of a sweat come Selection Sunday.

OK, please post your comments below!

