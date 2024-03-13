BET GAME THREAD: (10) Georgetown vs (7) Providence

Game 32: Georgetown Hoyas (9-22) vs Providence (19-12)
When: Wednesday, 6:30 PM
Where: Madison Square Garden
TV: FS1 (Tim Brando and Bill Raftery)
Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)
#7 Providence
⏰ 6:30 p.m. ET
Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.)
FS1
106.7 FM w/ @HoyasWin
Series: Georgetown 47, Providence 36 (Hoyas 8-2 neutral)
Last Meeting: Providence swept the season series for the third straight season.
Last BET Meeting: The 10th seeded Hoyas beat 7 seed Providence 68-66 in 1999. It was Craig Esherick’s first conference tournament victory as head coach.
(10) Georgetown vs (7) Providence on Wed at 630 PM.
The only other time the Hoyas were the 10 seed they faced the 7th seeded Friars, winning 68-66 in 1999. Ruben Boumtje Boumtje had 18 points/9 boards.
Hoyas are 7-1 vs PC in the BET.
Streaks: Providence has won six straight vs the Hoyas.
KenPom Rankings: Providence 62, Georgetown 191
KenPom Projection: Providence wins 78-68 with an 83 % win probability.
Net Rankings: Providence 63, Georgetown 199
DraftKings Line: Hoyas +9, o/u 141, Georgetown ML +390
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Georgetown: Pride.
Providence: Kim English and the Friars need to win a few games this week to have a bit of a sweat come Selection Sunday.
