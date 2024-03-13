BET GAME THREAD: (10) Georgetown vs (7) Providence

Game 32: Georgetown Hoyas (9-22) vs Providence (19-12)

When: Wednesday, 6:30 PM

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV: FS1 (Tim Brando and Bill Raftery)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

https://t.co/1b4lAoSDja #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/sW9yLWPCVz — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) March 13, 2024

Series: Georgetown 47, Providence 36 (Hoyas 8-2 neutral)

Last Meeting: Providence swept the season series for the third straight season.

Last BET Meeting: The 10th seeded Hoyas beat 7 seed Providence 68-66 in 1999. It was Craig Esherick’s first conference tournament victory as head coach.

First round at the BET is set.



(10) Georgetown vs (7) Providence on Wed at 630 PM.



The only other time the Hoyas were the 10 seed they faced the 7th seeded Friars, winning 68-66 in 1999. Ruben Boumtje Boumtje had 18 points/9 boards.



Hoyas are 7-1 vs PC in the BET. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) March 10, 2024

Streaks: Providence has won six straight vs the Hoyas.

KenPom Rankings: Providence 62, Georgetown 191

KenPom Projection: Providence wins 78-68 with an 83 % win probability.

Net Rankings: Providence 63, Georgetown 199

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +9, o/u 141, Georgetown ML +390

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: Pride.

Providence: Kim English and the Friars need to win a few games this week to have a bit of a sweat come Selection Sunday.

