Hampton Will Reportedly Hire Away Georgetown Associate Head Coach

Your Georgetown Hoyas have several holes to fill these coming weeks, but filling a spot of a poached staff member from Ed Cooley’s longtime circle may not have been expected by many fans—especially after 2-18 conference record. Associate Head Coach Ivan Thomas has reportedly been tapped to lead the Hampton Pirates next season and will be moving on from his one year on the Hilltop.

Thomas has been with Cooley since 2015 and is thought to have been one of the more DMV-connected staff members. Both he and Jeff Battle were named as “Associate Head Coach” this season.

Thomas has worked under Ed Cooley since 2015 and followed him from Providence to Georgetown last spring. Also has deep DMV ties as the former HC of Boo Williams 17U & two local high schools. — John Kurkjian (@JohnKurkjian_) March 13, 2024

Thomas was instrumental in Georgetown’s “Breakfast Club” preseason workouts, as well as the post-win awarding of belts. These were very welcome ways to engage the fans with the student-athletes.

Moving forward, the GU staff is believed to be:

Ed Cooley Head Coach

Jeff Battle Associate Head Coach

Brian Blaney Assistant Coach

Walt Corbean Assistant Coach / Director of Basketball Operations

LaDontae Henton Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development

Sharon Brummell Chief of Staff

Mark Fox Director of Student-Athlete Relations and NIL Partnerships

Ky Cartwright Video / Social Media Coordinator

Matt Fallon Assistant Director of Men’s Basketball Operations

Greg Fahey Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Of course, Ed Cooley and Georgetown will likely look to fill this position quickly in order to capitalize on action with the transfer portal.

From GUHoyas:

Ivan Thomas is in his first season as an associate head coach with the Georgetown men’s basketball program. As part of the coaching staff, he is responsible for recruiting, on-floor practice preparation as well as player and program development. He arrives on the Hilltop as part of Head Coach Ed Cooley’s inaugural staff after spending the previous eight seasons as part of Cooley’s staff at Providence, the last seven as an assistant coach. Thomas helped the Friars achieve success during those eight seasons as the squad made six postseason appearances, including five NCAA Tournaments.

Prior to his time at Providence College, Thomas served as a head high school basketball coach for 13 years and as an AAU coach for the Boo Williams 17U Team for 13 years. He spent his first season with the Friars as the associate director of player development / video operations. In June of 2016 he was promoted to assistant coach. In 2008, he became the head coach of Kecoughtan High School (Hampton, Virginia) where he coached for seven years, registering a 127-60 mark. In 2010 and 2012, Thomas led Kecoughtan to the Peninsula District title.

Prior to coaching at Kecoughtan, he guided the T.C. Williams High School (Alexandria, Virginia) boys basketball team (2005-08). In Thomas’ three seasons at T.C. Williams, his teams posted a 75-9 mark and won the district title each season, including 2008 when the squad captured the state title and he was named Virginia Coach of the Year.

In 2002, Thomas was named the head coach at Edison High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He coached Edison for three seasons. His first coaching position was at Schaumburg High School in Schaumburg, Illinois. He was an assistant coach at Schaumburg for three years (1999-2001), including 2000 when the team captured the Illinois state title.

Thomas received his master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1999 and his master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University in 2003, as well as his bachelor’s degree in sociology from VCU in 1997. Thomas was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia. He is married to Dr. Jennifer Miles-Thomas, and they have three children, Christopher, Taylor and Jordan Thomas.

COACHING FILE:

Associate Head Coach, Georgetown: 2023-present

Assistant Coach, Providence: 2016-23

Associate Director of Player Development / Video Operations, Providence: 2015-16

Head Coach, Boo Williams 17U Team: 2002-15

Head Coach, Kecoughtan High School: 2008-15

Head Coach, T.C. Williams High School: 2005-08

Head Coach, Edison High School: 2002-05

Assistant Coach, Schaumburg High School: 1997-2000

Best of luck, Coach Thomas! Hoya Saxa!