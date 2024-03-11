 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Georgetown Advances to Women’s BIG EAST Tournament Championship

Hoyas battle Huskies at Mohegan Sun on Monday Night

By Whipple
GUHoyas

In the BIG EAST Tournament championship, your Georgetown Hoyas Women’s Basketball Team will battle top-seeded UConn Huskies on Monday at 7 p.m., with the game airing live on FS1 and featuring John Fanta and Sarah Kustok on commentary. This with be Georgetown’s first appearance in the BET championship. Their journey—and the hurdles they’ve overcome—is well documented, so let’s enjoy this!

Georgetown was 19-10 overall and 9-9 in BIG EAST Conference play earning the sixth overall seed in the tournament. They beat Xavier (0-18), St. John's (11-7), and Creighton (15-3) to get into the Finals.

The Hoyas earned a program-record three BIG EAST Conference major awards and one all-conference honor last Thursday when the league announced its postseason awards.

Senior guard Kelsey Ransom was named the BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year as well as being selected First Team All-BIG EAST.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, graduate student Graceann Bennett won the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award.

Junior forward Brianna Scott rounded out the Hoya honorees winning the BIG EAST Sixth-Woman Award. Scott left the Creighton game with a knee injury.

GUHoyas Press Release:

Hoyas Upset Creighton to Advance to BIG EAST Championship Game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The Georgetown University women’s basketball team made history on Sunday evening upsetting the Creighton University Bluejays 55-46 in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament presented by JEEP at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The sixth-seeded Hoyas now advance to the championship game where they will face top-seeded UConn on Monday at 7 p.m. Marking the first trip to the BIG EAST Championship in program history. With the win, the Hoyas improve to 22-10 on the year, while the Bluejays drop to 25-5 for the season.

Interim Head Coach Darnell Haney

  • “First off, to God be the glory for all of this. I mean, to be able to come out here, to be seeded sixth, to come out here and play in this championship game, that’s nothing but God. I appreciate everything he’s done for us, he’s done for these young women. I’m just so excited and happy for them because they work so darn hard. They work their tails off every single day. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of our staff. Just shout-out to our administration, Lee Reed, Kelli Myers. They’ve just done a great job of supporting us and supporting this program. I’m excited about the opportunity to play in the BIG EAST championship game, first time ever.”

How it Happened

  • Georgetown opened the scoring in the game, but it was Creighton that controlled the pace early as the Bluejays led by as much as five in the first.
  • A jumper from senior Kelsey Ransom would make it 13-10 at the end of one.
  • Looking at an early five-point deficit, a bucket from Ransom sparked a 9-0 run capped off by a triple from graduate student Alex Cowan in transition to make it 19-15.
  • Creighton answered back, but the Hoyas continued to battle and a late jumper from junior Brianna Scott would put the Blue & Gray ahead 26-23 at the break.
  • The Hoyas were unstoppable in the third as a total team effort put together a 10-0 run to take the 36-23 lead and force a Creighton timeout at the 6:50 mark.
  • Graceann Bennett continued to be a force down low as her play kept the Bluejays at bay. By the end of the third, Georgetown had the 41-33 advantage.
  • Creighton would continue to fight, but the Hoyas were solid on both ends of the floor.
  • GU held a comfortable lead, and never allowed the Bluejays back in it to cruise to the 55-46 victory.

Of Note

  • The Hoyas were led by Ransom who had 14 points as well as six assists and three steals in the victory.
  • Cowan added 12 points, while Bennett had eight points and 11 boards.
  • Graduate student Mya Bembry also had an impressive night with eight points and 10 rebounds to her credit.
  • The Blue & Gray shot 38.5% (20-52) from the field, and Georgetown allowed just 26.3% (15-57) shooting by the Bluejays.
  • GU outrebounded CU 43-28, and Georgetown forced 10 Creighton turnovers on five steals.
  • Morgan Maly was the lone Bluejay in double figures with 14 points in the contest.
  • This marks Georgetown’s first win over a team ranked in the AP Poll since the 2016 season. Creighton is currently ranked No. 21 overall.
  • It is also the Hoyas first trip in program history to the BIG EAST Championship game. Georgetown has appeared in seven semifinals but never advanced until this season.
  • Sunday also marked the birthday of former Georgetown Head Coach Tasha Butts who passed away in October.

Up Next

  • The Hoyas will face top-seeded UConn in the championship game on Monday at 7 p.m.
  • The game will be broadcast live on FS1 with John Fanta and Sarah Kustok calling the action.
  • Live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

HOYA SAXA!

