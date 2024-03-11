Georgetown Advances to Women’s BIG EAST Tournament Championship

In the BIG EAST Tournament championship, your Georgetown Hoyas Women’s Basketball Team will battle top-seeded UConn Huskies on Monday at 7 p.m., with the game airing live on FS1 and featuring John Fanta and Sarah Kustok on commentary. This with be Georgetown’s first appearance in the BET championship. Their journey—and the hurdles they’ve overcome—is well documented, so let’s enjoy this!

Georgetown was 19-10 overall and 9-9 in BIG EAST Conference play earning the sixth overall seed in the tournament. They beat Xavier (0-18), St. John's (11-7), and Creighton (15-3) to get into the Finals.

Georgetown’s defense held Creighton to its lowest scoring output this season. The Bluejays shot just 26.3% from the field, including 5-26 from 3-point range. Georgetown out-rebounded Creighton 43-28, scoring 22 points inside the paint to the Bluejays’ 12. — The Hoya Sports (@thehoyasports) March 10, 2024

Chick Fil a sells what? Chicken

Starbucks sells what? Coffee

Georgetown plays what? Defense pic.twitter.com/N5RGDkbWf4 — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 10, 2024

The Hoyas earned a program-record three BIG EAST Conference major awards and one all-conference honor last Thursday when the league announced its postseason awards.

Senior guard Kelsey Ransom was named the BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year as well as being selected First Team All-BIG EAST.

Additionally, for the second year in a row, graduate student Graceann Bennett won the BIG EAST Sportsmanship Award.

Junior forward Brianna Scott rounded out the Hoya honorees winning the BIG EAST Sixth-Woman Award. Scott left the Creighton game with a knee injury.

Georgetown women’s basketball lost its head coach, Tasha Butts, to cancer at the age of 41 in October. This team has played for her all year. They were picked 10th in the Big East.



The Hoyas are going to the conference title game for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/1mK5j5YAtT — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 10, 2024

The Georgetown women's hoops team lost its coach, Tasha Butts, to cancer in October and was picked to finish 10th in the Big East. The Hoyas are in the Big East title game for the first time.



"It’s 'Tasha Tough' always, and we did it for her this year." https://t.co/IwR4Zy1Zby — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) March 11, 2024

Big East women’s notes: Tasha Butts died of breast cancer before she ever got to coach a game at Georgetown. An upset in Sundays BE semis gave the Hoyas their first finals berth in program history … on what would have been Butts’ 42nd birthday. https://t.co/DNGKZJUesc — The Day sports (@TheDayCTsports) March 11, 2024

Georgetown powerfully dedicated its first Big East title game appearance to late coach Tasha Butts https://t.co/itkdjajmWb pic.twitter.com/uDV8W4jlaC — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 11, 2024

It's been about 3 months since the passing of Georgetown women's basketball head coach Tasha Butts.



With their play on the court - out to 14-4 start - & growth off of it, the Hoyas believe, they're making Butts proud.



WATCH & READ full story here: https://t.co/odcbR7532g — Alex Flum (@AlexFlumTV) January 21, 2024

Georgetown lost its head coach, Tasha Butts, to breast cancer in October.



The Hoyas were picked to finish 10th in the Big East, and have rallied all season in her memory.



Now, they've just clinched a spot in the Big East Championship for the first time in program history. pic.twitter.com/xx4TcLWFZf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 11, 2024

On Oct. 23, the Georgetown women’s basketball team held a practice in memory of Tasha Butts, hours after learning the first-year coach had died of breast cancer at 41. Then the season started, and the Hoyas started winning https://t.co/syGTOIyKKR — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 21, 2023

The Championship goes down TOMORROW! @GeorgetownWBB vs @UConnWBB at 7pm ET on FS1! pic.twitter.com/SrpOfcJPkp — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 11, 2024

GUHoyas Press Release:

Hoyas Upset Creighton to Advance to BIG EAST Championship Game

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The Georgetown University women’s basketball team made history on Sunday evening upsetting the Creighton University Bluejays 55-46 in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament presented by JEEP at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The sixth-seeded Hoyas now advance to the championship game where they will face top-seeded UConn on Monday at 7 p.m. Marking the first trip to the BIG EAST Championship in program history. With the win, the Hoyas improve to 22-10 on the year, while the Bluejays drop to 25-5 for the season.

Interim Head Coach Darnell Haney

“First off, to God be the glory for all of this. I mean, to be able to come out here, to be seeded sixth, to come out here and play in this championship game, that’s nothing but God. I appreciate everything he’s done for us, he’s done for these young women. I’m just so excited and happy for them because they work so darn hard. They work their tails off every single day. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of our staff. Just shout-out to our administration, Lee Reed, Kelli Myers. They’ve just done a great job of supporting us and supporting this program. I’m excited about the opportunity to play in the BIG EAST championship game, first time ever.”

How it Happened

Georgetown opened the scoring in the game, but it was Creighton that controlled the pace early as the Bluejays led by as much as five in the first.

A jumper from senior Kelsey Ransom would make it 13-10 at the end of one.

Looking at an early five-point deficit, a bucket from Ransom sparked a 9-0 run capped off by a triple from graduate student Alex Cowan in transition to make it 19-15.

Creighton answered back, but the Hoyas continued to battle and a late jumper from junior Brianna Scott would put the Blue & Gray ahead 26-23 at the break.

The Hoyas were unstoppable in the third as a total team effort put together a 10-0 run to take the 36-23 lead and force a Creighton timeout at the 6:50 mark.

Graceann Bennett continued to be a force down low as her play kept the Bluejays at bay. By the end of the third, Georgetown had the 41-33 advantage.

Creighton would continue to fight, but the Hoyas were solid on both ends of the floor.

GU held a comfortable lead, and never allowed the Bluejays back in it to cruise to the 55-46 victory.

Of Note

The Hoyas were led by Ransom who had 14 points as well as six assists and three steals in the victory.

Cowan added 12 points, while Bennett had eight points and 11 boards.

Graduate student Mya Bembry also had an impressive night with eight points and 10 rebounds to her credit.

The Blue & Gray shot 38.5% (20-52) from the field, and Georgetown allowed just 26.3% (15-57) shooting by the Bluejays.

GU outrebounded CU 43-28, and Georgetown forced 10 Creighton turnovers on five steals.

Morgan Maly was the lone Bluejay in double figures with 14 points in the contest.

This marks Georgetown’s first win over a team ranked in the AP Poll since the 2016 season. Creighton is currently ranked No. 21 overall.

It is also the Hoyas first trip in program history to the BIG EAST Championship game. Georgetown has appeared in seven semifinals but never advanced until this season.

Sunday also marked the birthday of former Georgetown Head Coach Tasha Butts who passed away in October.

Up Next

The Hoyas will face top-seeded UConn in the championship game on Monday at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on FS1 with John Fanta and Sarah Kustok calling the action.

Live stats will be available at GUHoyas.com.

HOYA SAXA!