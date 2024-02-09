Georgetown opens as largest home dog in program history vs No. 1 UConn

The opening line came out on Friday afternoon ahead of Georgetown’s matchup with No. 1 Connecticut on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a big one at 16.5 points.

Georgetown opens as 16.5 point home underdogs vs No. 1 UConn tomorrow.



This is the largest dog the Hoyas have been at home, well, ever.



Georgetown (8-14, 1-10) is on a seven-game losing streak and has dropped it’s last two home games by 24 (Butler) and more recently 34 (Marquette) after allowing at least 90 in each defeat. UConn, is, well, the defending champs UConn.

If, and these things do change, the line doesn’t drop too much, it will represent the largest ever home underdog spot for Georgetown.

Quite the birthday gift on the 117-anniversary of Georgetown’s first men’s game. No word on the spread for Georgetown’s 22-11 win over Virginia on Feb. 9, 1907.

Using the database on OddSharks, which seems to have data going back to at least 1996, the Hoyas have been double-digit dogs at home 15 times. Georgetown is 0-15 straight up and 7-8 ATS. Patrick Ewing was the coach for 12 of those game, with the other three happening under Craig Esherick. We can now add Ed Cooley to the list.

The previous largest underdog position at home for Georgetown (+14.5) came just over 20 years ago, back in 2004 against then-No. 1 Duke. The Hoyas dropped that game by 19 in Esherick’s final season. In rematch two years later, featuring some of the same players, the Hoyas would score a big upset over No. 1 Duke (-8) at home that, at the time, served as a relaunching point for the program.

If you are looking for any signs of hope as a Georgetown fan for tomorrow, try this:

Last season the Hoyas were 13.5 point underdogs at home vs UConn and hung around until the very end with the eventual champs. The Hoyas never trailed by more than eight all game and actually held a 61-60 lead with 3:45 left before losing 68-62.