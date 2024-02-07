EDDIE MONEY: Seton Hall Handle Hoyas, 76-70, But Colorful Cooley Cashes In

Your Georgetown Hoyas (8-14, 1-10 BIG EAST) lost another tough one to the Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 8-4 BIG EAST) at the Prudential Center (Newark, NJ), 76-70, but Head Coach Ed Cooley turned full “heel” and addressed some student fans with some colorful language. Rich or not, a win tonight appeared within reach for Georgetown as they continue their quest to shock the world and burst a bubble or two. Perhaps Cooley’s villainous haughtiness ignites some swagger in the Hoyas for their final nine games.

The Hoyas fought competitively and looked solid at times, including a nice game from Dontrez Styles (20 points, 7-16 FG, 4-8 3PT), but allowed an 8-1 run in each period that severely hamstrung their comeback potential.

Dontrez Styles had 20 PTS (4-8 3P) 7 REB 2 AST tonight for Georgetown.



This is Styles’ 9th game scoring 15 or more points this season and his 10th game with multiple threes. The 6-7 junior has also added 3 double-doubles.@D_styles4 @HilltopHoops_ pic.twitter.com/ToTs63biGH — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) February 8, 2024

Still, Georgetown forced the game to 56-53 with 6 minutes left before Seton Hall pulled away on a two-minute 9-1 run to all but seal the deal.

Ed Cooley’s gang showed some pride and finished on an 11-6 run in the last 1:56 but it just wasn’t enough.

Jayden Epps finished with 15 points on six for 19 shooting from the field including three for 13 from the perimeter. Jay Heath had 10 points shooting four for 14 on field goals and two for nine from three-point land. Supreme Koch scored 20 points on eight for 13 shooting and had 11 rebounds Ismael Massoud had zero points on over four from the field.

Free throws led SHU to the win, shooting 20-28 while the Hoyas made only 6 of 12 for the game. Georgetown was 4-22 from three in the second half, exacerbated perhaps by gunning a bit during the comeback effort.

For Seton Hall, Dre Davis scored 25 points on 11-19 FGs and Kadary Richmond got 20 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3PT) with 13 coming from the charity stripe (16 FTA).

Would Seton Hall have preferred a 20-30 point win over Georgetown? Yes, of course. But, the bottom line is they got the win. However, the one negative is their metrics may take a slight hit. — Brad Wachtel (@Brad_Wachtel) February 8, 2024

Of course, as game recaps are being written, news of Ed Cooley’s retort reverberated around the twittersphere (as reported by Asbury Park Press’ legendary reporter Jerry Carino). As the game finished, a student apparently yelled to Cooley: “That’s $7 million per win” and Cooley reportedly walked over and yelled back: “You know what, I’m rich as a motherfucker. I’m rich as shit.”

Cooley for President. Best thing that has happened all season. https://t.co/J6gERMKfPG — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) February 8, 2024

While it’s not the most professional thing to do, it is a page right out of the World Wrestling Foundation’s handbook as how to turn from a good guy to a bad guy. At the Prudential Center, it’s assumed to be a Seton Hall student involved, but the interaction is incredible from any point of view. Ed Cooley may have fully embraced his villain persona with sinister feelings building for a few weeks.

After the game, Cooley downplayed it as a joke saying “they all got a pretty good chuckle out of it.”

"The game was over and they all got a pretty good chuckle out of it," Cooley on his interaction with the student-fan. https://t.co/anVXyE6MWv — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 8, 2024

Hoyas have the UConn Huskies this weekend, but we’ll all have to keep an ear out for some editorials and clippings about the Cooley quote.