GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Seton Hall

Game 22: Georgetown Hoyas (8-13, 1-9 BE) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-8, 7-4)

When: Wednesday, 6:30 PM

Where: Prudential Center (Newark)

TV: FS2 (John Fanta and Sarah Kustok)

Radio: 106.7 The Fan, Sirius XM 380 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown leads 61-58 (23-33 away)

Last Meeting: Seton Hall escaped DC with a 74-70 victory on Jan. 9 after the Hoyas squandered a late lead.

Seton Hall

⏰ 6:30 p.m. ET

Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.)

FS2

106.7 The Fan w/ @HoyasWin

KenPom Rankings: Seton Hall 59, Georgetown 181

KenPom Projection: Seton Hall wins 79-66 with an 88% win probability.

Net Rankings: Seton Hall 65, Georgetown 194

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +13, o/u 139.5, Georgetown ML +650

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: The Hoyas are still trying to win their first non-DePaul Big East game this season. In doing so, Georgetown would severely damage that team’s seeding or at-large chances come March.

Seton Hall: Despite being the only team to hand Connecticut a conference loss, the Pirates have a decent amount of work to do over the next five weeks to get into the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall avoided disaster a month ago against Georgetown and will need to do so again tonight in order to keep themselves in the tourney mix.

IT’S BEEN SO LONG

Georgetown is currently on a six-game losing streak to Seton Hall. Even worse, however, is the Hoyas away losing streak in this conference rivalry which is now up to eight games. Georgetown’s last win at Seton Hall came almost nine years ago to the day - Feb. 10, 2015 - as the Hoyas coasted to an 86-67 victory that night. Your Georgetown starters were DSR, Trawick, Peak, Copeland and Smith. DSR and Copeland combined for 43 as the Hoyas shot 53% from the field in an easy Georgetown win.

