Kente Korner Podcast: Episode 174!

Yes, your Georgetown Hoyas may be struggling through a lopsided losing streak, but fans across the globe can take comfort in Episode 174 of the award-winning Kente Korner Podcast!
Kente Korner Ep 174
Bobby was joined by Ben Steele from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after the rough Hoyas loss to the then-ranked No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (they are ranked even higher, now). Bobby picks Ben’s brain about how the Hoyas look under Ed Cooley, as well as some talk about NIL and the BIG EAST conference.
And now is a perfect time to catch up on the legendary lunch documentation with Jayden Epps.
Georgetown leading scorer Jayden Epps kicked off our new lunch documentation series.
Ep 172 - joined me Butler post game. We talked about the game (obviously) but also got into some Big East talk particularly the DePaul opening up this week.
