 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kente Korner Podcast: Episode 174!

Bobby talks with Ben Steele of the Journal Sentinel

By Whipple
/ new
Georgetown University Hoyas Men’s Basketball

Yes, your Georgetown Hoyas may be struggling through a lopsided losing streak, but fans across the globe can take comfort in Episode 174 of the award-winning Kente Korner Podcast!

Bobby was joined by Ben Steele from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after the rough Hoyas loss to the then-ranked No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (they are ranked even higher, now). Bobby picks Ben’s brain about how the Hoyas look under Ed Cooley, as well as some talk about NIL and the BIG EAST conference.

And now is a perfect time to catch up on the legendary lunch documentation with Jayden Epps.


Subscribe and listen today!

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...