GAME THREAD: No. 9 Marquette at Georgetown

Game 21: Georgetown Hoyas (8-12, 1-8) at No. 9/10 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-5, 7-3)

When: Saturday 2 PM

Where: Capital One Arena (DC)

TV: FS1 (Dave Sims and Tariq Turner)

Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 388 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: Marquette owns a 22-14 advantage in the all-time series, with the Golden Eagles claiming wins in 12 of the last 15 outings. Cooley is 10-13 all-time against Marquette, and 4-3 against Shaka Smart.

Last Meeting: The last matchup between the two teams was on December 22 in Milwaukee, with the Golden Eagles taking the 81-51 victory.

KenPom rankings: Marquette 14, Georgetown 174

KenPom Projection: Marquette wins 82-70. Golden Eagles with a 87% win probability.

Line: Hoyas +112.5, o/u 152.5, Georgetown ML +525

Marquette’s current five-game win streak, its longest since starting the season 5-0, can be attributed to consistent offensive efficiency. Over the last five games, the team has shot 54.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range, both significant improvements compared to their season averages.

Guard Tyler Kolek has been instrumental during this stretch, averaging 18.8 points and 9.9 assists per game, while forward Oso Ighodaro has contributed 18.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Kolek’s playmaking has boosted Marquette’s assist average to 19.0 per game in their recent outings.

Additionally, Marquette’s field goal percentage has notably increased in the last four games, largely due to their scoring inside the paint, averaging 42.4 points per game in that area.

On the other hand, Georgetown is coming off an 84-76 loss to Providence, with Jayden Epps leading the team with 26 points. Epps, averaging 19.2 points per game, is the top scorer in the BIG EAST conference, supported by Dontrez Styles and Supreme Cook who both average double digits in scoring.

Cook, besides his scoring prowess, excels in rebounding, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game, including 4.0 offensive rebounds per game, ranking him third in the BIG EAST. His impressive 63.8% field goal percentage leads the conference.

Back home with another opportunity for our guys to COMPETE!!#HoyaSaxa https://t.co/cKxhm1CX0T — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) February 3, 2024

No. 9 Marquette (-12) visits Georgetown Saturday at 2 pm.



Golden Eagles have won six straight in DC vs the Hoyas.



Last Hoyas home win in this series came back on Feb. 11, 2017. It was JT3's final victory. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 3, 2024

