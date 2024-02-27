MOVING BACKWARDS: Hoyas Crushed by Villanova, 75-47

Your Georgetown Hoyas (9-19, 2-15 BE) had another devastating BIG EAST loss, this time to the Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8), 75-47. What once was a must-watch, 20,000-strong rivalry is now relegated to Tuesday evening at the 6,500-seat Finneran Pavilion. Like many recent games, this matchup was over almost as quickly as it started. Villanova put away this must-win-game early with shooting 56% from the perimeter in the first half against some atrocious Hoyas defense. While several outside observers are now seeing how deep a hole the Georgetown basketball program is in, many GU fans are very concerned that it is growing deeper.

Final Villanova 75, Georgetown 47



Georgetown (9-19, 2-15) trailed by as many as 33 points in a game that wasn't competitive after the first 10 mins.



Hoyas have now lost 12 straight games at Villanova and 22 of the last 25 overall vs the Wildcats. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 28, 2024

At halftime, the score was 43-19. The Wildcats had strong first-half performances from their veterans Justin Moore (4-6 3PT 1H) and Eric Dixon (3-4 FG, 2-2 3PT 1H).

In the first half, Georgetown shot 7-35 (28%) from the floor and 4-13 from three (30.8%) while Villanova shot 14-27 (52%) and 9-16 (56%) from three. Dontrez Styles led the Hoyas with 10 points (4-5 FG and 1-2 3PT). Jayden Epps was 0-4 FG and 0-2 3PT (3 assists), Rowan Brumbaugh was 1-5 FG and 1-2 3PT (1 assist) , and Jay Heath was 2-6 FG and 2-5 3PT (6 points). Supreme Cook was 0-1 with 1 rebound in 12 minutes. There was a technical foul called on each of Styles and Justin Moore with some pushing at the end of the half.

That pushing was likely some frustration as Moore and Eric Dixon (22 points, 7-11 FG, 3-5 3PT game) lit up the Hoyas.

In the second half, Villanova cooled off from three but improved from two (11-20 FG, 4-11 3PT). Georgetown never got going after halftime (7-26 FG 26.9%, 3-13 3PT). In the half, Brumbaugh was 2-7 FG, Epps was 0-3 FGs, and Styles was 2-5 FG (2-4 3PT).

Supreme Cook was 0-2 FG in the game and had 2 rebounds in 19 minutes. Wayne Bristol was 1-2 FG in 27 minutes and Drew Fielder was 1-5 FG (0-3 3PT) in 19 minutes. Jay Heath was 3-9 FG (3-8 3PT) in 19 minutes.

Ed Cooley: “We should’ve left our sorry asses right in DC.” — Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) February 28, 2024

The Hoyas have three games left before the BIG EAST Tournament. This Saturday, March 2nd, Georgetown will host Xavier at Capital One Arena (7:30 PM, FS1). Just a few days later, on March 5th (Tuesday), the Hoyas have another home game with the Providence Friars coming to town at 7PM (FS1). Finally, on Saturday, March 9th, the Hoyas hit the road for the finale, heading to Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., for a noon matchup against St. John’s (FOX).