GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Villanova

Game 28: Georgetown Hoyas (9-18, 2-14 BE) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8)

When: Tuesday 6:30 PM

Where: Finneran Pavilion (Villanova, Pa.)

Gameday on the Main Line



Villanova

⏰ 6:30 p.m. ET

Finneran Pavilion (Villanova, Pa.)

FS1

1580 AM w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/T2kh4dQGmQ #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/SQ9qdirUBL — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 27, 2024

TV: FS1 (John Fanta and Jim Spanarkel

Radio: 1580 AM, Sirius XM 380 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown trails 45-50 (15-25 away)

Last Meeting: Villanova beat Georgetown 70-54 less than two weeks ago on Feb. 16, 2024.

KenPom Rankings: Villanova 33, Georgetown 186

KenPom Projection: Villanova wins 79-63 with a 93% win probability.

Net Rankings: Villanova 38, Georgetown 198

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +15, o/u 140, Georgetown ML +1000

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: The Hoyas are looking to win two straight Big East regular season games for the first time since 2021. Jayden Epps has scored at least 30 in two straight games.

Villanova: Had won four of five before getting blown out at UConn over the week. Villanova needs to finish strong down the stretch to get back into the NCAA Tournament after a one year absence. A loss at home to Georgetown would be disastrous.

THE HAMMER AND THE NAIL

Since the 2013-14 season, Villanova is 21-3 against Georgetown. The Wildcats have won 11 straight at home in the series going back to before realignment.

IT’S BEEN SO LONG

Georgetown’s last win at Villanova came back in 2011 when Austin Freeman scored 30 in the Hoyas 69-66 victory. Going back even further, the Hoyas last won at the Pavilion in 2005 when Darrel Owens hit two free throws with .1 second left for the 66-64 victory. Georgetown spoiled Villanova’s 20th anniversary of the 1985 National Championship that day by winning by the exact same score.

OK, please post, post, post away!