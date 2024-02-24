THE Game Thread: Georgetown at DePaul

Game 27: Georgetown Hoyas (8-18, 1-14 BE) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-23, 0-15)

When: Saturday, 6 PM

Where: Wintrust Arena (Chicago)

Gameday in the Windy City



DePaul

⏰ 6 p.m. ET

Wintrust Arena (Chicago, Ill.)

CBS Sports Network

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/CqgM1mbWxa #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/yhmf3EyCA2 — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 24, 2024

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 162 or 201 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown leads 35-14 (15-8 away)

Last Meeting: Georgetown held on for a 68-65 victory on Jan. 6, it’s only conference win this season.

KenPom Rankings: Georgetown 185, DePaul 306

KenPom Projection: Georgetown wins 77-74 with an 61% win probability.

Net Rankings: Georgetown 198, DePaul 318

DraftKings Line: Hoyas -4.5, o/u 150, Georgetown ML -192

It’s not often that a team with an 11-game losing streak meets up with a team on a 14-game slide but that’s what the Big East has going on this evening in Chicago. The best part is that since it’s on the CBS Sports Network we get the NCAA Tournament music coming in and out of the breaks. Georgetown has shown some signs of life during their losing streak while DePaul - under interim coach Matt Brady - has just been getting run off the court since making the midseason coaching change. Blue Demons legend Terry Cummings (1979-82) will have his jersey retired on Saturday. You can’t blame DePaul for picking Georgetown as the opponent for this event.

Today TC officially goes into the rafters. #BlueGrit pic.twitter.com/4ZDpTCVA2N — DePaul Basketball (@DePaulHoops) February 24, 2024

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgetown: The Hoyas can double their conference win total and earn their first season sweep of a Big East opponent since 2020 when the Hoyas got St. John’s twice.

DePaul: This is the best chance left for the Blue Demons to pick up a Big East win this season. DePaul went winless (0-18) in the league back in 2009.

REAL RIVALS

Georgetown and DePaul have split their last eight meetings which each game being decided by eight points or less. Georgetown last swept DePaul during the 2016 season.

IT’S BEEN SO LONG

Georgetown is a road favorite today for the first time in nearly three years. The Hoyas were 3.5 point favorites at DePaul on Feb. 27, 2021. The Hoyas won that game 68-60. Georgetown was a favorite on the road only one other time during Patrick Ewing’s six seasons as coach - at Richmond, 11/25/2017.

OK, please post, post, post away!