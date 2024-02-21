SEEING RED: Georgetown Threatens St. John’s But Falls Short, 90-85

Your Georgetown Hoyas (8-18, 1-14) lost to the St. John’s Red Storm (15-12, 7-9) on Wednesday, February 21st at Capital One Arena, 90-85. The Hoyas threatened at times but ultimately could not get stops as the Red Storm scored 51 points in the second half. This is a familiar script for Georgetown, especially at home. The Hoyas have allowed 89+ points in 5 of the last 9 games: Butler (90-66), Marquette (91-57), UConn (89-64), Creighton (94-72), and tonight.

Final: St. John's 90, Georgetown 85



The game was entertaining- at times - but the Hoyas (8-18, 1-14) lose their 11th straight.



Red Storm (15-12, 7-9) led for 39:38 and by as many as 21 in the first half. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 22, 2024

In a conference game immediately after Rick Pitino made national news publicly lamenting his team’s defense, Georgetown battled to stay close with the hope of capitalizing on yet another collapse by the Red Storm. It was close at times, but it didn’t happen. In each half St. John’s jumped out to a lead and extended it and Georgetown had to fight back. The hole dug was too big and mistakes hindered any late game Hoyas heroics.

The Hoyas shot 13-33 (39.4%) from the field and 4-10 (40%) from three in the first half while St. John’s shot 50% (16-32) from the field and 30% (3-10) from the perimeter.

In the second half, Georgetown scored 51 points on 18 for 33 (54.5%) from the field and 6-10 from three, while the Johnnies shot 18-27 (66.7%) FG and 4-6 3PT.

In the post-game press conference, Pitino apologized for his latest rant and gave credit to Ed Cooley for what he’s doing at Georgetown. St. John’s clearly needs some further work on defense if they want to move back into the bubble conversation. Cooley said he was proud of his guys’ “fight.”

Hoyas visit DePaul on Saturday, February 24th at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Georgetown has five games left before the BIG EAST Tournament.