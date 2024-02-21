Game 23: St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 6-9) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-17, 1-13)
When: 7 p.m. ET Wed
Where: Capital One Arena (DC)
- TV: Wednesday’s game can be seen live on FS1 with Alex Faust calling the play-by-play and Tarik Turner providing analysis (GUHoyas)
Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
- Series: Wednesday’s game will be the 123rd meeting all-time between the two programs, dating back to December 1909. St. John’s holds the 65-57 advantage in the head-to-head series. GU holds the 30-23 advantage at home.
- Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was a 79-70 loss at Capital One Arena a season ago.
