GAME THREAD: St. John’s at Georgetown

Pitino and Cooley face off for the first time this year

By Whipple
/ new
NCAA Basketball: St. John at Georgetown

Game 23: St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 6-9) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-17, 1-13)

When: 7 p.m. ET Wed

Where: Capital One Arena (DC)

  • TV: Wednesday’s game can be seen live on FS1 with Alex Faust calling the play-by-play and Tarik Turner providing analysis (GUHoyas)

Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

  • Series: Wednesday’s game will be the 123rd meeting all-time between the two programs, dating back to December 1909. St. John’s holds the 65-57 advantage in the head-to-head series. GU holds the 30-23 advantage at home.
  • Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was a 79-70 loss at Capital One Arena a season ago.

OK, this is the place to leave your insightful comments....starting now!

