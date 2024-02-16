GRAY SKIES: Villanova Ices Flakey Hoyas, 70-54

Your Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12) lost to the Villanova Wildcats (14-11, 7-7) at home on Friday night, 70-54. The Hoyas wore the white jerseys for the rather-impressive-looking crowd’s “gray out.”

FINAL: Villanova 70, Georgetown 54.



TJ Bamba scored 14 points for the Wildcats (14-11, 7-7 Big East), who have won six in a row against Georgetown.



Rowan Brumbaugh had 14 for the Hoyas (8-17, 1-13), who have dropped 10 in a row. Six games plus the Big East tournament remain. — Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 17, 2024

Neither team shot well to start. The score was 28-19 at halftime. To begin the second period, Georgetown finally hit some threes to make things almost interesting but never pulled closer than within 4 points (45-41, 11:58 left) before a three-minute 9-2 run to seize firm control.

Our students showed up to support their Hoyas⁦@GeorgetownHoops⁩ pic.twitter.com/yJViAzF8pX — Sharon Brummell (@sdb461) February 17, 2024

Good contingent here, rocking the grays pic.twitter.com/Rwt8G0PnIL — Three Man Weave (@3MW_CBB) February 17, 2024

With only six games left—St. John’s (Home), DePaul (Away), Villanova (Away), Xavier (Home), Providence (Home), and St. John’s (Away)—attention turns to making sure they get a win at DePaul and stay out of the late Wednesday night Big East Tournament game.