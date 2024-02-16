GAME THREAD: Gray Out for Villanova at Georgetown

Game 25: Villanova Wildcats at Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12)
When: Friday 7 p.m. ET
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn
Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 381 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
Series: Friday’s game will be the 95th all-time between the two programs, dating back to 1922. Villanova holds the 49-44 advantage over Georgetown in the series. At home, the Hoyas are 23-20 against the Wildcats.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two programs was at the 2023 BIG EAST Tournament, where Villanova took the first-round victory 80-48 to end the Hoyas’ season.
KenPom rankings: Villanova 34, Georgetown 184
KenPom Projection: Villanova wins 75-66. Wildcats with an 80% win probability.
Line: Hoyas +9.5, o/u 140.5, Georgetown ML +400
