GAME THREAD: Georgetown at No. 17 Creighton

Game 24: Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11) at No. 17 Creighton Bluejays (17-7, 8-5)
When: Tuesday 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha
TV: FS1 (Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe)
Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 979 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
Series: Tuesday’s game will be the 25th all-time between the two programs, dating back to 1971. Creighton holds the 15-9 advantage over Georgetown in the series. On the road, the Hoyas are 2-8 against the Bluejays.
Last Meeting: The last matchup between the two teams was on Jan. 2 at Capital One Arena, with the Bluejays emerging on top 77-60.
KenPom rankings: Creighton 17, Georgetown 186
KenPom Projection: Creighton wins 84-65. Bluejays with a 95% win probability.
Line: Hoyas +18.5, o/u 149.5, Georgetown ML +1100
