GAME THREAD: Georgetown at No. 17 Creighton

Game 24: Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11) at No. 17 Creighton Bluejays (17-7, 8-5)

When: Tuesday 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha

TV: FS1 (Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe)

Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 979 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: Tuesday’s game will be the 25th all-time between the two programs, dating back to 1971. Creighton holds the 15-9 advantage over Georgetown in the series. On the road, the Hoyas are 2-8 against the Bluejays.

Last Meeting: The last matchup between the two teams was on Jan. 2 at Capital One Arena, with the Bluejays emerging on top 77-60.

KenPom rankings: Creighton 17, Georgetown 186

KenPom Projection: Creighton wins 84-65. Bluejays with a 95% win probability.

Line: Hoyas +18.5, o/u 149.5, Georgetown ML +1100

LINKS: Cooley Hopes to Advance Defense Above ‘Absolutely Atrocious’ https://t.co/SHKutOiwri — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) February 12, 2024

It’s GAMEDAY in Omaha!



No. 17 Creighton

⏰ 8:30 p.m. ET

CHI Health Center (Omaha, Neb.)

FS1

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/sCgcjSHcla #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/paURdpjUv5 — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 13, 2024

OK, this is the place to leave your insightful comments....starting now!