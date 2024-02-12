LINKS: Cooley Hopes Georgetown to Advance Defense Above ‘Absolutely Atrocious’

Your Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11) had another forgettable home performance on the afternoon of Saturday, February 10th against the dominant No. 1/1 UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1), 89-64. It would have been nice to have seen Georgetown hang with the top-rated team for 20+ minutes, but the game was over rather quickly and not even the best second-half efforts would be noteworthy. Ed Cooley said, “Everybody in the organization really needs to take a deep dive into what our purpose is.” He’s not wrong, but Georgetown fans have heard plenty of promises of the past few years without any results.

The Hoyas will travel to Omaha to face the #17 Creighton Bluejays (17-7, 8-5 BIG EAST) at 8:30PM EST on Tuesday, Feb. 13th (FS1) who are coming off a win at Xavier 78-71 and February losses at Providence (91-87 OT) and at home against Butler (99-98). They’re ranked, they’re hungry, they’re home, they have a $1 beer pregame promotion. Good luck.

Georgetown lost to Creighton in early January, 77-60, before beating DePaul and then starting this 8-game losing streak. Fans thought that 17-point home deficit to Creighton was a bad loss before these past few games saw new lows.

Worse than the outcomes of those games, Georgetown needs to do some soul searching to find some competitiveness. The Hoyas have performed better on the road than home recently but the embarrassing efforts are not helping to lay a foundation for the re-build that folks in and around the Georgetown program are expecting.

Dan Hurley had a huddle on Saturday where he talked about his standards and referenced the lack of quality in Georgetown’s defense. That’s gotta hurt the pride of Georgetown supporters everywhere—perhaps not worse than the 3-48 conference record over the past three years.

Danny Hurley in the huddle: "against a defense of this caliber, it should all look easy."



The question is, well, what is the Georgetown Men’s Basketball Team’s purpose? Based on the above-mentioned Athletics mission and what Cooley has been preaching (yes, definitely preaching) this year, this humble lunch blog contributor would offer these three ideas as focus for Georgetown student-athletes and the folks supporting them:

Help student-athletes grow and develop as men and women for others. Give the energy, effort, and enthusiasm that makes the Georgetown students, alumni, and community proud. Practice discipline, be prepared, bring a positive attitude, and display good character.

There’s definitely more to it, but it also is pretty simple.

Many of the readers here are Georgetown alumni and probably roll their eyes at the coach-speak or the corporate seminar quips, but sometimes 20-year-olds may need to re-hear this type of stuff. Frankly, it’s not something I would have focused on too much until we saw such a dearth of emotion from the prior coaching regime. Motivating young adults in this day and age is delicate. Energy and effort is not something to take for granted.

It takes little-to-no skill to show up on-time each day, with an abundance of energy and a positive attitude, ready to give 110% effort and eager to listen to the coaches.

Regardless of the wins or losses this year, Cooley was hired to teach Georgetown to improve physicality and defense. Through 23 games, we haven’t seen more than a few minutes of it here or there.

We don’t have to wait until next year to evaluate Cooley and this Georgetown team. Whether the roster (a) has enough or (b) is talented enough means absolutely nothing when fans see drooped shoulders, hangdog faces, and defensive apathy.

Earlier in the year Cooley told me he wasn't really into analytics but his eye confirms what the numbers say on Georgetown's defense:



Showing concern for Georgetown’s lack of progress is not being a bad fan. It’s not time to call for his job or to harass him (it never is), but Cooley is indeed ultimately accountable if this team goes 2-18 (or worse). Again, I don’t think this is anything with which Cooley would not agree.

The problem moves to “what can Cooley do to convince top talent to come to Georgetown” and that’s easy: (1) retain the talent on your roster, (2) make sure your top recruiting class shows up on June 1st, (3) use your prior relationships (and NIL) to fill in the roster gaps with high-effort, high-IQ experienced players, and (4) trust in your mission, ability to teach, and team chemistry to build each year.

A little success can go a long way for attitude and confidence. Knocking off two or three of these last 8 opponents will make a world of difference building into March and beyond. Fight hard Tuesday to carry some momentum into the last seven games.

Also, Cooley, please start your best defensive lineup to set the tone. It’s easy to point fingers at the two fifth-year players as defensive liabilities where no leader on that end of the floor has emerged, but they started the year injured and have struggled more than a bit recently.

Hoyas got trounced by UConn, dropping their second meeting of the season by a score of 89-64.



'We Are So Below Our Standard Right Now' - Dan Hurley Lost His Damn Mind Because UConn Was Only Beating Georgetown By ... 25

Inducted into the Georgetown Athletics Hall of Fame last night, honored on the court today - Congratulations Mike Sweetney!

Cool video here with Chris Wright and Rebekkah Brunson. #Hoyas

