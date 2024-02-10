Heartless Home Hoyas Hand No. 1 Huskies Healthy Win, 89-64

Your Georgetown Hoyas (8-15, 1-11) had another listless home performance on the afternoon of Saturday, February 10th against the dominant No. 1/1 UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1), 89-64. If Ed Cooley can’t inspire his squad to take some pride in their play against the top-ranked team in the nation, especially on the defensive end, then when can fans expect that switch to turn on? A frustrating season, in an era of frustrating seasons, continues.

I thought (and still think) that Cooley was a good hire but woo buddy is Georgetown way worse than a team with their resources should be in the portal era.



At least they used a photo from the current game this time though. Progress! https://t.co/66LaJ8TBTn — No Escalators (@NoEscalators) February 10, 2024

The Hoyas’ first half was characterized by forced tough shots, missed open looks at the rim and on the perimeter, and seemingly constant scrambling to recover on defense. UConn looked strong, but Georgetown seemed underprepared and, frankly, scared. While it was the number-1 team, this was the third consecutive weak home effort for the Hoyas, following Butler (90-66) and Marquette (91-57).

The half ended with a score of 52-28 but they were lucky it wasn’t more. Before halftime, Georgetown already allowed 9-0, 11-0, and 7-0 runs.

In the first period, the Hoyas shot 11-31 from the field (36%) and 4-11 from three (33%). UConn was 19-30 (63.3%) from the field in the half and 4-10 from three. Georgetown was outrebounded 21-15 and outscored in the paint 30-8.

UConn had 14 assists and 3 turnovers in the first half, while Georgetown had 5 assists and 5 turnovers in the half. Styles looked aggressive at times. Each of Dontrez Styles (6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT) and Alex Karaban (7-10 FG, 2-5 3PT) scored 17 points. Ismael Massoud was 0-4 from the field (0-2 3PT) in the first period. Donovan Clingan was 0-2 with no points but had 4 assists in the half.

The second half was 37-36 UConn, with neither team showing much excitement. Georgetown shot 12-27 FG and only 1-4 from three after halftime, while UConn was 14-24 FG and 5-10 3PT in the half. Supreme Cook added 10 points (12 game points, 4-10 FG, 8 REB).

The final score was 89-64. Styles scored 23 points (8-16, 3-6 3PT) and Rowan Brumbaugh scored 7 points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3PT) with 4 assists in 27 minutes. Jayden Epps had 4 points (2-8, 0-2) with 4 assists in 32 minutes. Massoud didn’t take a shot

Karaban had 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 3PT) in 28 minutes while Stephon Castle had 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3PT) in 27 min. Clingan was only 1-4 FG (4 pts) in 25 minutes.

If the goal of the Georgetown men’s basketball program is to bring shame and embarrassment to its alumni and fanbase, this season has been a smashing success. — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) February 10, 2024

Georgetown visits Creighton in Omaha on Tuesday, February 13th to face #19 Creighton (8:30PM, FS1) before starting the final seven games of conference play against: Villanova (Home), St. John’s (Home), DePaul (Away), Villanova (Away), Xavier (Home), Providence (Home), and St. John’s (Away).