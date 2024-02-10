GAME THREAD: No. 1 UConn at Georgetown

Game 23: Georgetown Hoyas (8-14, 1-10) at No. 1 UConn Huskies (21-2, 11-1)

When: Saturday at Noon

Where: Capital One Arena (DC)

TV: FS1 (Matt Schumacker and Dickie Simpkins)

Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 382 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: UConn is 37-36 all-time against Georgetown, recently taking the lead in the all-time series for the first time since the early 1970s. The Huskies have won seven-straight against the Hoyas, encompassing each meeting since UConn returned to the BIG EAST.

Last Meeting: The last matchup between the two teams was on Jan. 14 at the XL Center, with the Huskies emerging on top 80-67. Cooley is 4-8 all-time against UConn.

KenPom rankings: UConn 3, Georgetown 174

KenPom Projection: UConn wins 81-65. Huskies with a 93% win probability.

Line: Hoyas +16.5, o/u 142.5, Georgetown ML +900

LINKS: Rich Ed Cooley and Hoyas Hope to Avoid UConn Clobbering https://t.co/7YXi9vEX08 — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) February 9, 2024

Georgetown (+16.5) opens as largest home dog in program history vs No. 1 UConn https://t.co/5qd3dYCe76 via @CasualHoya — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 9, 2024

Back home for BIG EAST play!



No. 1 UConn

⏰ Noon ET

Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

FS1

The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin

https://t.co/eF08ET24ok #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/jdE9aUZgEF — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 10, 2024

