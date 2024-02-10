 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: No. 1 UConn at Georgetown

As the biggest underdogs in their history, can the Hoyas cover the +16.5 spread?

By Whipple
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Game 23: Georgetown Hoyas (8-14, 1-10) at No. 1 UConn Huskies (21-2, 11-1)

When: Saturday at Noon

Where: Capital One Arena (DC)

TV: FS1 (Matt Schumacker and Dickie Simpkins)

Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 382 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)

Series: UConn is 37-36 all-time against Georgetown, recently taking the lead in the all-time series for the first time since the early 1970s. The Huskies have won seven-straight against the Hoyas, encompassing each meeting since UConn returned to the BIG EAST.

Last Meeting: The last matchup between the two teams was on Jan. 14 at the XL Center, with the Huskies emerging on top 80-67. Cooley is 4-8 all-time against UConn.

KenPom rankings: UConn 3, Georgetown 174

KenPom Projection: UConn wins 81-65. Huskies with a 93% win probability.

Line: Hoyas +16.5, o/u 142.5, Georgetown ML +900

OK, this is the place to leave your insightful comments....starting now!

