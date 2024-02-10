GAME THREAD: No. 1 UConn at Georgetown

Game 23: Georgetown Hoyas (8-14, 1-10) at No. 1 UConn Huskies (21-2, 11-1)
When: Saturday at Noon
Where: Capital One Arena (DC)
TV: FS1 (Matt Schumacker and Dickie Simpkins)
Radio: 980 AM, Sirius XM 382 (The legendary Rich Chvotkin/50th season)
Series: UConn is 37-36 all-time against Georgetown, recently taking the lead in the all-time series for the first time since the early 1970s. The Huskies have won seven-straight against the Hoyas, encompassing each meeting since UConn returned to the BIG EAST.
Last Meeting: The last matchup between the two teams was on Jan. 14 at the XL Center, with the Huskies emerging on top 80-67. Cooley is 4-8 all-time against UConn.
KenPom rankings: UConn 3, Georgetown 174
KenPom Projection: UConn wins 81-65. Huskies with a 93% win probability.
Line: Hoyas +16.5, o/u 142.5, Georgetown ML +900
LINKS: Rich Ed Cooley and Hoyas Hope to Avoid UConn Clobbering https://t.co/7YXi9vEX08— Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) February 9, 2024
Georgetown (+16.5) opens as largest home dog in program history vs No. 1 UConn https://t.co/5qd3dYCe76 via @CasualHoya— Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) February 9, 2024
Back home for BIG EAST play!— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) February 10, 2024
No. 1 UConn
⏰ Noon ET
Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
FS1
The Team 980 w/ @HoyasWin
https://t.co/eF08ET24ok #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/jdE9aUZgEF
OK, this is the place to leave your insightful comments....starting now!
Loading comments...