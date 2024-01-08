LINKS: Hoyas Hand Loss to DePaul, Host Hot Seton Hall

Your Georgetown Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 BIG EAST) earned their first conference win over the DePaul Blue Demons, 68-65. The Hoyas found some solid stretches of defense that led to good runs, but really relied on second-half second-chance points (16-6) to win and climb out of last place. The Hoyas face a hot Seton Hall team who, after a rough start to their season, have made some in-conference waves by taking down UConn, Providence, and Marquette.

“Very happy with a BIG EAST win. It’s always hard to win a game, it’s evident as we’ve struggled a little to get a win up to this point. So I’m really proud of our guys’ resilience. I’m proud of how we responded from a physicality standpoint, in particular these two guys here (Ismael Massoud and Dontrez Styles) who logged a lot of minutes for us. Obviously I’m excited about the win.Two programs that were struggling early in league play, somebody was going to come out of here with their first BIG EAST win and I’m glad it was us. I was appreciative of our crowd that came out despite the weather, and excited to play against one of the hottest teams in the country coming in to play us on Tuesday in Seton Hall. That will be an old school BIG EAST game, it’ll be first and 10 on just about every offensive possession.” - Head Coach Ed Cooley

Georgetown worked out to an early 7-4 lead at the first media timeout, before Carter Jr. hit a three to time the game on a second-chance basket. Two straight and-one plays by DePaul gave the Blue Demons a 13-12 lead, before Henley got hot with five-unanswered points. Georgetown responded with a three-pointer, before ending the half on a 7-0 run for the lead. Nelson opened the second-half with DePaul’s first six points as Georgetown held onto a one-point, 41-40 lead. The Hoyas lead grew to the largest of the game, 52-43, on an 8-2 run. DePaul continued to answer, putting together a stretch of 7-of-9 from the floor that held the game at one point, 62-61. Despite several opportunities, DePaul couldn’t get the advantage as Georgetown remained up 64-61 with under two minutes to play. Down six, Jeremiah Oden hit a quick three pointer, making it a two-point, 67-65 game. DePaul couldn’t get the potentially game-tying shot to fall at the buzzer.

The Hoyas led by nine approaching the midway point of the second half. DePaul got within a point at the four-minute mark. Dontrez Skyles scored off an offensive rebound for a five-point lead with 57 seconds remaining, and Georgetown finished off the win at the free-throw line.

Supreme Cook scored 14 points as Georgetown beat DePaul 68-65 on Saturday. Cook was 3 of 5 shooting and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Hoyas (8-7, 1-3 Big East Conference). Ismael Massoud added 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Jayden Epps was 4 of 11 shooting (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

“We all needed it,” Coach Ed Cooley said. “Let’s be open. Let’s be pretty candid. Georgetown basketball needed that. Georgetown University needed that. The District needed that. When you’re building and you’re growing, you need games like that in order to continue to instill confidence in one another, just to feel good. Somebody was going to come out of here with their first Big East win — and I’m glad it was us.” ... “The tougher team won today,” Cooley said. “I saw our toughness grow up. I thought our chemistry grew up today. And I thought our ability to deal with adversity, facing adversity, losing three in a row, we hadn’t played well — I was really, really proud of our men.”

“The game shouldn’t have come to that,” DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield said of the final shot on the DePaul broadcast. “We had four to five empty possessions offensively that really hurt us and we gave up some crucial offensive rebounds to them for putbacks. It’s a game of possessions and those possessions there really hurt us.” After trailing by nine points in the second half DePaul rallied back despite Da’Sean Nelson being on the bench with four fouls. Nelson ended up leading all scorers with 19 points on eight for 11 shooting. Jaden Henley came off the bench to score a career high of 17 points on six for 11 from the floor, while Carter added 10 points.

Neither team seized control of the game until the Blue Demons’ foul trouble and Brumbaugh’s hot shooting propelled the Hoyas to a nine-point advantage midway through the second half. Georgetown led 41-40 at the 14:42 mark when Nelson checked out for DePaul after picking up his fourth foul. Brumbaugh quickly heated up after Nelson sat, drilling three triples in a 3:19 span before Styles’ layup gave the Hoyas a 54-45 cushion with 9:43 to play.

Georgetown will welcome Seton Hall to Cap One tomorrow night.



It will be the 119th meeting. Georgetown leads the series 61-57 and are 33-18 at home.



Seton Hall has wins over UConn, Providence and Marquette this season. #Hoyas — Patrick Waring (@WaringPatrick) January 8, 2024

As much as the early returns can say something about what Isaiah Coleman means to Seton Hall, the big picture is more about what his stamp could be in the years going forward. Fans saw glimpse of what Coleman can do with three double digit outings in the non-conference portion of the Pirates schedule, including a 17 point tour de force against Monmouth. It’s not only the scoring but the ability Finklestein noted in his 247 piece to attack the boards from the perimeter that has impressed even when he doesn’t get as many offensive opportunities in a particular game. Holloway seems to target toughness that can be developed for offense rather than the other way around when building his rosters as a coach. If he shows nothing else in this opening season as a collegian, Coleman has put fans and opponents on notice that he can and will out tough you in order to accomplish his goals.

Seton Hall is an elite offensive rebounding team. KenPom.com has them at #11 in the country in OR rate as of Thursday afternoon, hauling in 38% of their misses on the year, and they’ve been at 40% or better in five of their games. This is obviously very notable for you, the discerning Marquette fan, as the Golden Eagles are a mediocre at best defensive rebounding team, ranking #156 in the country right now. On Wednesday night? Against the Friars? While getting to play 15 of 40 minutes against a Bryce-Hopkins-free team? 26.8%. That’s their worst offensive rebounding rate of the season. It’s the only time this year that they’ve beaten a Major Six opponent while pulling in less than 46% of their missed shots.

Behind 23 points from Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J.) and a 21-point effort from Kadary Richmond (Brooklyn, N.Y.), the Seton Hall men’s basketball team picked up its second straight win over a ranked opponent and its third in the last four games with a 78-75 victory over No. 7 Marquette on Saturday at Prudential Center. The Pirates shot the ball efficiently throughout the day, posting a 52.7 percent clip from the field. With the win, the Pirates improve to 3-1 in BIG EAST play with all three victories coming against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including a pair of top-10 foes.

But Dawes (23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 3 assists), Richmond (21 points, 5 assists) and fellow senior Dre Davis (11 points, 7 rebounds) were up to the task – with an assist from a sold-out, rocking Prudential Center crowd of 10,500. Seton Hall is now one of just six teams to record two triumphs over top-10 opponents this season, joining Purdue, Kansas, UConn, Kentucky and North Carolina... At this rate, it’s going to be tough to continue to call the Hall an underdog. “We expect to win games like this,” Dawes said. “This is what we’re here for. To see that it’s finally working and we’re finally getting it, seeing that is pretty nice.”

The Pirates have been streaky. They started Year 2 of the Holloway era by knocking off a pair of March Madness darlings (Saint Peter’s and Fairleigh Dickinson) as part of a 4-0 start before dropping four of their next five games (vs. USC, Iowa, Baylor and Rutgers). Since then, however, Seton Hall has fired off wins over Missouri, reigning national champion UConn, No. 23 Providence and now Marquette. With the Big East wide-open near the top, Seton Hall looks like a potential NCAA Tournament team if it continues to play like this. The Pirates have winnable games against Georgetown and St. John’s before facing Creighton, Providence and Marquette to close out the month.

A 14-2 run, capped by another triple by Dawes, gave the Pirates a 38-30 advantage at the 4:21 mark of the first half. “The start of the game was to some extent fools’ gold for us,” Smart said. “Because we were scoring, but Seton Hall was scoring for a while. “We were able to take a 10-point lead but we were not consistently in a stance, defending with the type of desperation that you have to defend with on the road. And so I would say it starts there.”

How does a team get itself into the NCAA tournament conversation after a subpar non-conference? Beat the best teams in a major conference. The Pirates have done that, thus far. Seton Hall ended December with wins over Missouri, reigning champ UConn and a loss at Xavier. But this past week, the Pirates declared that they are going to be a factor with wins at Providence and Marquette. The Pirates are 10-5, 3-1 in the Big East and have catapulted themselves into contention for a bid in the final eight weeks.

“At practice the biggest thing I noticed is when he’s coaching them hard or teaching they’re looking him in the face – they’re engaged,” Chavannes said. “He’s learned to manage the different personalities, especially Al (Dawes) and Kadary (Richmond). There’s trust. Early on, I wasn’t seeing that.” Richmond is playing at an All-Big East level as the Hall (10-5 overall, 3-1 Big East) heads to Georgetown Tuesday (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 2) after winning five of the last six, including triumphs over 23rd-ranked Providence and seventh-ranked Marquette last week.

The story of the day for Seton Hall was their ability to win around the basket. Open layups and a lopsided rebound advantage undoubtedly won the game for the Pirates, but also created open shots from the outside, where Marquette’s help defense allowed Seton Hall to shoot an efficient 40% from beyond the arc. Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes took advantage with a game-high 23 points on 70% shooting and an almost-perfect 4-5 from three. Marquette still forced a bevy of turnovers and finished +12 in the category, but Seton Hall’s efficient offensive performance and physical half-court defense kept them just out in front into the waning minutes of the game.

