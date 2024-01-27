GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas at Providence Friars

Game 20: Georgetown Hoyas (8-11, 1-7 BE) at Providence Friars (13-6, 4-4)

When: Saturday, 12:30 PM

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion (Providence)

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackson)

Radio: 1580 AM, Sirius XM 386 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown leads 47-34 (14-21 away)

Last Meeting: Providence beat Georgetown 88-68 on Feb. 26, 2023. This was Ed Cooley’s final win at Providence.

KenPom Rankings: Providence 47, Georgetown 178

KenPom Projection: Providence wins 79-65 with a 90% win probability.

Net Rankings: Providence 53, Georgetown 194

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +12, o/u 142, Georgetown ML +550

It’s the game of the Season!

Well....for Providence fans anyway.

One of the most successful coaches in Friars history - Ed Cooley - returns home today and will occupy the opposite sidelines as the leader of a rebuilding Georgetown squad. Despite moving on months ago for what Cooley felt was both a better opportunity and much needed change, many Friar supporters - especially the very online segment of the fan base - are still struggling mightily with his decision.

On the court, Providence has - as one would expect - struggled since losing star Bryce Hopkins to a season ending injury. The Friars - now led by former George Mason coach Kim English - have only beaten DePaul and a Kadary Richmond-less Seton Hall since Hopkins was lost. Despite their recent struggles, Providence is still in position to make the NCAA Tournament. In a group of six Big East schools that are hoping to join virtual tournament locks (UConn, Marquette and Creighton) come March, the Friars will have plenty of chances to improve their resume. It just won’t be easy. A win against Georgetown is absolutely necessary as a loss would be really damaging given Georgetown’s poor metrics.

For Georgetown, the Hoyas have shown signs of life recently in coming oh so close to pulling off upsets over both Seton Hall and Xavier in the last few weeks. The Hoyas unfortunately are still capable of putting up a defensive stinker as they showed in their most recent outing - a 90-66 home loss to Butler - earlier this week. The Hoyas basically have two shots to really crush Providence’s season and the first one tips off is in just a few hours.

