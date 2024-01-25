Kente Korner with Jayden Epps!

Now that Kente Korner is getting back into the swing of things, we wanted to start something new that we thought Georgetown fans would really enjoy. The idea is to provide lunch documentation with different members of the Hoyas program before having a casual conversation. What better way to get to know a little bit more about the somebody than catching up over lunch?

Well with that being said the first edition of this series is now up and available to download after we sat down with Georgetown leading scorer Jayden Epps earlier this week.

Lunch enthusiasts can check out the picture below.

The sophomore guard took time out of his busy to schedule to eat lunch with us before sharing some great stories from his younger days all the way up to the present.

I’m not going to transcribe the podcast - Hey it’s important that you listen - but I will, however, tell you that at one point Jayden had to choose between chasing after Allen Iverson or Michael Phelps.

So there you have it. This is our new idea of providing coverage. We hope you like it and there’s no better way to show that then by downloading, subscribing and liking the content.

Enjoy.