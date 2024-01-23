 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas vs Butler Bulldogs

The Tidal Blue Hoyas return home for a very winnable game

By BobbyBancroft
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Georgetown Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Game 19: Georgetown Hoyas (8-10, 1-6 BE) vs Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5)

When: Tuesday 6:30 PM

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: FS1 (Dave Sims and Jim Spanarkel)

Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 381 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Georgetown trails 12-11, (3-7 at home)

Last Meeting: Butler beat Georgetown 74-64 on Dec. 19, 2023.

KenPom rankings: Butler 65, Georgetown 160

KenPom Projection: Butler wins 79-74 with a 67% win probability.

Net Rankings: Butler 66, Georgetown 176

DraftKings Line: Hoyas +3, o/u 147.5, Georgetown ML +136

OK, please post your delusional comments below!

