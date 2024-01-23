GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas vs Butler Bulldogs

Game 19: Georgetown Hoyas (8-10, 1-6 BE) vs Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5)
When: Tuesday 6:30 PM
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: FS1 (Dave Sims and Jim Spanarkel)
Radio: The Team 980, Sirius XM 381 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)
Series: Georgetown trails 12-11, (3-7 at home)
Last Meeting: Butler beat Georgetown 74-64 on Dec. 19, 2023.
KenPom rankings: Butler 65, Georgetown 160
KenPom Projection: Butler wins 79-74 with a 67% win probability.
Net Rankings: Butler 66, Georgetown 176
DraftKings Line: Hoyas +3, o/u 147.5, Georgetown ML +136
