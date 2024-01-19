 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kente Korner Podcast: Episode 171!

Catch up before the next game!

By Whipple
Georgetown University Hoyas Men’s Basketball

To the delight of Georgetown Hoyas fans across the globe, Episode 171 of the award-winning Kente Korner Podcast has dropped!

Bobby and Nolan get together to talk about the back half of the Georgetown Hoyas season.

