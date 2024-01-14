GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Game 17: Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4) at No. 4 UConn Huskies (14-2, 4-1)
When: Sunday Noon
Where: XL Center (Hartford, Conn.)
TV: FOX (Alex Faust and Donny Marshall)
Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 385 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)
Series: Tied at 36, Huskies lead 19-12 at home
The Georgetown UConn series is tied at 36 after six straight wins by the Huskies.— Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 14, 2024
The Hoyas largest lead in this series was at 27-9 in 1993. UConn last led the series at 3-2 in 1973.
As Hoyas coaches, Patrick Ewing (6 games) and Craig Esherick (5) combined to go 0-11.
Last Meeting: UConn won 68-62 at Georgetown on Feb. 4, 2023.
KenPom rankings: UConn 5, Georgetown 186
KenPom Projection: UConn wins 84-63 with a 97% win probability.
Net Rankings: UConn 9, Georgetown 197
Line: Hoyas +21, o/u 144, Georgetown ML +1500
Dan Hurley Media Availability | 1.13.24 pic.twitter.com/dTgCkdRS8R— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 13, 2024
WHAT’S AT STAKE
UCONN - The Huskies look for a fifth straight conference win after starting out with an upet loss at Seton Hall. Anything less than a blowout win could drop UConn a few spots in places like KenPom given Georgetown’s poor metrics.
Georgetown - No pressure for the Hoyas as 20+ point underdogs. A win today would rank as the biggest upset victory in school history.
OK, please post your delusional comments below!
