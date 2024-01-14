GAME THREAD: Georgetown Hoyas at No. 4 UConn Huskies

Game 17: Georgetown Hoyas (8-8, 1-4) at No. 4 UConn Huskies (14-2, 4-1)

When: Sunday Noon

Where: XL Center (Hartford, Conn.)

TV: FOX (Alex Faust and Donny Marshall)

Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 385 (Rich Chvotkin, 50th season!)

Series: Tied at 36, Huskies lead 19-12 at home

The Georgetown UConn series is tied at 36 after six straight wins by the Huskies.



The Hoyas largest lead in this series was at 27-9 in 1993. UConn last led the series at 3-2 in 1973.



As Hoyas coaches, Patrick Ewing (6 games) and Craig Esherick (5) combined to go 0-11. — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) January 14, 2024

Last Meeting: UConn won 68-62 at Georgetown on Feb. 4, 2023.

KenPom rankings: UConn 5, Georgetown 186

KenPom Projection: UConn wins 84-63 with a 97% win probability.

Net Rankings: UConn 9, Georgetown 197

Line: Hoyas +21, o/u 144, Georgetown ML +1500

Dan Hurley Media Availability | 1.13.24 pic.twitter.com/dTgCkdRS8R — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 13, 2024

WHAT’S AT STAKE

UCONN - The Huskies look for a fifth straight conference win after starting out with an upet loss at Seton Hall. Anything less than a blowout win could drop UConn a few spots in places like KenPom given Georgetown’s poor metrics.

Georgetown - No pressure for the Hoyas as 20+ point underdogs. A win today would rank as the biggest upset victory in school history.

OK, please post your delusional comments below!