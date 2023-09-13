ROSTER RELEASE: Georgetown Updates the 2023-24 Roster Page

In the midst of a week where the BIG EAST schedule is supposed to drop at any moment, the Georgetown Hoyas finally release their official roster (still, potentially, a work in progress). Following tradition, there appears to be one expected player potentially missing at this point and a couple other surprises (hint: count the walk-ons).
Drew McKenna is not on the roster....yet
Here is the list from the 2023-24 Georgetown Men’s Basketball Roster:
- 0 Dontrez Styles 6-6 212 G/F Jr. Kinston, N.C. / Kinston North Carolina
- 1 Rowan Brumbaugh 6-3 188 G So. Washington, D.C. / Northfield Mount Hermon School [Mass.] Texas
- 2 Hashem Asadallah 6-1 180 G Fr. Jabriya, Kuwait / American School of Kuwait
- 4 Austin Montgomery 6-4 185 F So. New Orleans, La. / Newman LSU
- 5 Jay Heath 6-3 209 G Sr. Washington, D.C. / Woodrow Wilson Arizona State
- 10 Jayden Epps 6-2 187 G So. Suffolk, Va. / Combine Academy [N.C.] Illinois
- 11 Cam Bacote 6-3 176 G Gr. Hampton, Va. / Bethel Western Carolina
- 20 Drew Fielder 6-10 216 C Fr. Boise, Idaho / Southern California Academy [Calif.]
- 21 Ryan Mutombo 7-2 259 C Jr. Atlanta, Ga. / The Lovett School
- 22 Donovan Grant 6-6 200 G So. Atlanta, Ga. / The Skill Factory Oregon State
- 24 Supreme Cook 6-9 229 F Sr. East Orange, N.J. / The Peddie School Fairfield
- 25 Ismael Massoud 6-9 213 F Gr. East Harlem, N.Y. / MacDuffie School [Mass.] Kansas State
- 31 Wayne Bristol Jr. 6-5 188 G Sr. Upper Marlboro, Md. / St. Thomas More School [Conn.] Howard
- 34 Jonathan Kazor 6-2 220 G Gr. Potomac, Md. / Georgetown Prep Macalester
- 55 Victor Muresan 6-11 173 F Sr. Potomac, Md. / Georgetown Day School
The most glaring omission is potential freshman Drew McKenna, a 6’8” local, versatile 4-star forward who was expected to reclassify and join the 2023 class, enabling him to enroll at Georgetown. Rushing McKenna is not the intention of this lunch blog, and while fans understand the roster could be in flux, most likely hope that his eligibility is not burned on a half season.
Looking at the webpage, it is certainly filled up, but folks are starting to comprehend the many rumors that there could be as many as 6 walk-ons on the Georgetown roster. We, of course, know Victor Muresan from the past. Fans from Kenner League have seen a taste of Donovan Grant (and his 1M Instagram followers). Hashem Asadallah has been talking about joining Ed Cooley’s team from Kuwait for a while.
Many of the Hoya Faithful likely have not heard the names Austin Montgomery, Cam Bacote, and Jonathan Kazor. We’ll have to scour the bios until some more news comes up, but it looks like Bacote is from Allen Iverson’s Bethel High School, Kazor played at Georgetown Prep, and Montgomery was a preferred walk-on at LSU after a state championship at Newman High School but did not participate at LSU.
Here is some other Hoyas news:
