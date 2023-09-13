ROSTER RELEASE: Georgetown Updates the 2023-24 Roster Page

In the midst of a week where the BIG EAST schedule is supposed to drop at any moment, the Georgetown Hoyas finally release their official roster (still, potentially, a work in progress). Following tradition, there appears to be one expected player potentially missing at this point and a couple other surprises (hint: count the walk-ons).

Georgetown men's basketball has an updated online roster for 23-24



Drew McKenna is not on the roster....yet

Here is the list from the 2023-24 Georgetown Men’s Basketball Roster:

The most glaring omission is potential freshman Drew McKenna, a 6’8” local, versatile 4-star forward who was expected to reclassify and join the 2023 class, enabling him to enroll at Georgetown. Rushing McKenna is not the intention of this lunch blog, and while fans understand the roster could be in flux, most likely hope that his eligibility is not burned on a half season.

Looking at the webpage, it is certainly filled up, but folks are starting to comprehend the many rumors that there could be as many as 6 walk-ons on the Georgetown roster. We, of course, know Victor Muresan from the past. Fans from Kenner League have seen a taste of Donovan Grant (and his 1M Instagram followers). Hashem Asadallah has been talking about joining Ed Cooley’s team from Kuwait for a while.

Many of the Hoya Faithful likely have not heard the names Austin Montgomery, Cam Bacote, and Jonathan Kazor. We’ll have to scour the bios until some more news comes up, but it looks like Bacote is from Allen Iverson’s Bethel High School, Kazor played at Georgetown Prep, and Montgomery was a preferred walk-on at LSU after a state championship at Newman High School but did not participate at LSU.

Congratulations to Cam Bacote on going over 1,000 points for his Bethel career! pic.twitter.com/t96tMnN4H2 — Lee Martin (@NNPSDirOfAth) January 18, 2017

Congrats to former Little Hoya Jonathan Kazor @JKazor22 on his college commitment! Lots of hard work and dedication paying off! #HoyaSaxa #PrepPride #Hoya4Life pic.twitter.com/pHZCshOMVX — Georgetown Prep Basketball (@GPrepBasketball) December 27, 2019

Here is some other Hoyas news:

