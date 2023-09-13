 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROSTER RELEASE: Georgetown Updates the 2023-24 Roster Page

Does Cooley know how many walk-ons this team really has?

By whipple
Butler v Georgetown Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In the midst of a week where the BIG EAST schedule is supposed to drop at any moment, the Georgetown Hoyas finally release their official roster (still, potentially, a work in progress). Following tradition, there appears to be one expected player potentially missing at this point and a couple other surprises (hint: count the walk-ons).

Here is the list from the 2023-24 Georgetown Men’s Basketball Roster:

The most glaring omission is potential freshman Drew McKenna, a 6’8” local, versatile 4-star forward who was expected to reclassify and join the 2023 class, enabling him to enroll at Georgetown. Rushing McKenna is not the intention of this lunch blog, and while fans understand the roster could be in flux, most likely hope that his eligibility is not burned on a half season.

Looking at the webpage, it is certainly filled up, but folks are starting to comprehend the many rumors that there could be as many as 6 walk-ons on the Georgetown roster. We, of course, know Victor Muresan from the past. Fans from Kenner League have seen a taste of Donovan Grant (and his 1M Instagram followers). Hashem Asadallah has been talking about joining Ed Cooley’s team from Kuwait for a while.

Many of the Hoya Faithful likely have not heard the names Austin Montgomery, Cam Bacote, and Jonathan Kazor. We’ll have to scour the bios until some more news comes up, but it looks like Bacote is from Allen Iverson’s Bethel High School, Kazor played at Georgetown Prep, and Montgomery was a preferred walk-on at LSU after a state championship at Newman High School but did not participate at LSU.

