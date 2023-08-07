WATCH: Highlights from Kenner League Championship

Another successful Kenner League is in the books and the championship came down to two teams led by new transfers to your Georgetown Hoyas. In case you haven’t been following closely enough this summer, the league games and the playoffs have been super competitive and Wayne Bristol, Jr., Ismael Massoud, Rowan Brumbaugh, Supreme Cook, and Jay Heath were getting multiple player-of the-game awards. In the championship, Massoud’s Jim Couch team lost to Brumbaugh’s A. Wash & Associates, with Rowan earning the game’s MVP award. There has been an abundance of video highlights this summer.

Your 2023 Kenner League champions

A Wash & Associates@KennerLeague pic.twitter.com/hke8cRULAG — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) August 6, 2023

Ed Cooley wished luck Brumbaugh and Massoud luck ahead of the championship game, acknowledging the Kenner staff and deep tradition with Georgetown and the world famous McDonough Arena.

Good luck @BrumbaughRowan and @IsmaelMassoud in the @KennerLeague Championship this afternoon! Georgetown is proud to host one of the best summer leagues. Thanks to the Kenner League staff and everyone involved who make this such a special tradition. — Ed Cooley (@HoyaCoachCooley) August 6, 2023

Here is the full game (courtesy of joemack80 who has been recording a bunch of Quashie Family Dental games and others this summer):

Here are some highlights from the weekend:

Ismael Massoud showing his range. Hoya big looking good today. A Wash up 58-51 with 6:30 to go. pic.twitter.com/hFYeXxAdOc — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) August 6, 2023

Rowan Brumbaugh money on the three for A Wash. They lead 11-10 with 17:00 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/1yuvX39gRF — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) August 6, 2023

Ismael Massoud tough 3-ball puts Jim Couch up two possessions. @KennerLeague pic.twitter.com/mzJKQN5gR4 — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) August 5, 2023

Rowan Brumbaugh @BrumbaughRowan gives Awash a 67-64 lead inside of a minute for the @KennerLeague chip. pic.twitter.com/haC5aUsGlp — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) August 6, 2023

With 45 seconds left @BrumbaughRowan with a layup to put AWash up 67-64 in the Kenner League championship game pic.twitter.com/58sg7PJ4eg — For The Dear Old Blue and Gray (@TheBlueAndGray) August 6, 2023

Georgetown Guard Rowan Brumbaugh after his dominant performance in the Kenner League championship. pic.twitter.com/g89sqmQCun — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) August 6, 2023

Rowan Brumbaugh is the 2023 #KennerLeague Championship MVP. Britnee Davis spoke to Rowan about what it means for him to play in the Kenner League, Georgetown basketball, and winning the championship in his first year. pic.twitter.com/evPcjG6YS0 — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) August 7, 2023

Rowan and Akok celebrating A Wash’s Kenner League championship win. pic.twitter.com/dBRBYdmYUk — For The Dear Old Blue and Gray (@TheBlueAndGray) August 6, 2023

To the best fans in the world we thank you for supporting us again this summer. You are our why. See you again in 2024. #KennerLeague pic.twitter.com/GnazkQKfWe — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) August 7, 2023

The Hoyas were back it the next morning.

Monday state of mind‼️



New week. New opportunity.



Never miss a Monday‼️ pic.twitter.com/LUMW0pUHEw — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) August 7, 2023

HOYA SAXA!