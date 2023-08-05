SUMMER HOOPS: Kenner Semifinals & Dawg Talk visits Syracuse

This is a big summer weekend for fans of basketball and the Georgetown Hoyas, featuring Kenner League playoffs and the ABL’s Dawg Talk headed to Syracuse for a Sunday game against Eric Devendorf and the Orange 8.

The Dawg Talk roster appears to be the same since the College Park game. Tickets for the game at Syracuse are available here.

Introducing DawgTalk @dawgtalk101



Led by GM/Player Chris Wright (2007-2011)

Greg Monroe (2008-2010)

Henry Sims (2008-2012)

Jason Clark (2008-2012)

Aaron Bowen (2010-2015)

Greg Whittington (2011-2013)

Rodney Pryor (2016-2017)

Jagan Mosely (2016-2020)



Sat 8/6 vs CP-Boys @ Xfinity

#Syracuse and Georgetown basketball alumni will clash in August in an ABL exhibition at SRC Arena.



Here is the Forever Orange roster:



Malachi Richardson

Chris McCullough

John Gillon

CJ Fair

Rick Jackson

Paul Harris

Tyus Battle

Eric Devendorf (GM)



https://t.co/ttNVm3znyx

Dawg Talk Dominates Maryland Alums in Inaugural ABL Game



Former Georgetown Hoyas players, Wright, Monroe, Sims, Mosely, Bowen, Pryor, Clark and MVP DSR, demolished the College Park Boys this weekend. https://t.co/AXuv0W2rfO pic.twitter.com/4jVBJjlcmf — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, back in DC, the Kenner League playoffs are in full swing with the semifinals set for action of Saturday.

The semifinals are set:



Jim Couch vs Call Your Mother Deli @ 2pm

A. Wash & Associates vs Tombs @ 3:15pm#KennerLeague — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) August 5, 2023

JoeMack80



Yes we @super16JimCouch DMV won and advanced in the Kenner League playoffs…but not without one hell of a fight from On Point…specifically from two Hoyas….Jay Heath and Supreme Cook. Cook I’ll get into later, Heath started the game on a Steph Curry run against us pic.twitter.com/ScErhhLwah — Finest Magazine (@FinestMagazine) August 5, 2023

We literally had to send doubles AND triple teams at him all game and he STILL finished with 19 & 9 on 58% shooting from the field. https://t.co/tSwYyaFzVo — Finest Magazine (@FinestMagazine) August 5, 2023

Here's a surprise the Tombs are leading 30-19 on the back of Ryan Mutombo. — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) August 5, 2023

Jim Couch was the top seed in their first #KennerLeague season. Tyler Perkins (@PennMBB) and Ismael Massoud (@GeorgetownHoops) have their eyes on Championship Sunday. — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) August 5, 2023

A. Wash & Associates are rolling behind @bcraw13_ and @BrumbaughRowan.



I think Coach Larry and Doug have something special in store for today. — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) August 5, 2023