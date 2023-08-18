 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

STAFF MEETING: Cooley’s Coaches Listed on Georgetown Roster Page

Coach Ed officially brings Battle, Thomas, Blaney and others to Georgetown

By whipple
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Creighton Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Friday the 18th of August and the Georgetown Hoyas have finally announced the full coaching staff. Ed Cooley has been the head coach since March 22nd and for almost five whole months, no assistant coaches were formally listed on the webpage.

Now, with the ostensibly final additions of Chief of Staff Sharon Brummell and Director of Student-Athlete Relations and NIL Partnerships Mark Fox, the coaching and support staffs appear to be set.

This is not to say that we didn’t have a pretty good idea of who is on the Georgetown Men’s Basketball coaching staff from the Georgetown Directory, but now it is officially official and on the GUHoyas Roster page.

Coaching Staff

Men’s Basketball Support Staff

A few short months ago, in June, the same website listed only Cooley.

GUHOYAS 06-22-2023

We previously looked at the staff, who has been hard at work for months.

Cooley also has been encouraging students as they arrive on campus (and all fans) to buy season tickets:

Welcome, coaches! HOYA SAXA!

More From Casual Hoya

Loading comments...