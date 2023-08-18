STAFF MEETING: Cooley’s Coaches Listed on Georgetown Roster Page

It’s Friday the 18th of August and the Georgetown Hoyas have finally announced the full coaching staff. Ed Cooley has been the head coach since March 22nd and for almost five whole months, no assistant coaches were formally listed on the webpage.



Now, with the ostensibly final additions of Chief of Staff Sharon Brummell and Director of Student-Athlete Relations and NIL Partnerships Mark Fox, the coaching and support staffs appear to be set.

With the ostensibly final additions of Chief of Staff Sharon Brummell and Director of Student-Athlete Relations and NIL Partnerships Mark Fox, the coaching and support staffs appear to be set. https://t.co/EBtE6vESFu pic.twitter.com/2hZyim5U3K — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) August 18, 2023

This is not to say that we didn’t have a pretty good idea of who is on the Georgetown Men’s Basketball coaching staff from the Georgetown Directory, but now it is officially official and on the GUHoyas Roster page.

Coaching Staff

Men’s Basketball Support Staff

A few short months ago, in June, the same website listed only Cooley.

We previously looked at the staff, who has been hard at work for months.

STAFF INJECTION: Cooley & Coaches Are Active, Georgetown Yet to Formally Announce Staff https://t.co/CE4AyePq81 pic.twitter.com/6DuIGiSogC — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) May 13, 2023

Cooley also has been encouraging students as they arrive on campus (and all fans) to buy season tickets:

Amazing energy today helping the 2027 Hoya Family move into their dorms. Thank you New Student Orientation group for all your spirit and enthusiasm. Excited to see all of you at Capital One Arena! pic.twitter.com/LPoZJjyobj — Ed Cooley (@HoyaCoachCooley) August 17, 2023

Another great day on the Hilltop helping the newest members of the Hoya Family move in! Amazing to see generations of Hoya alums and faithful moving the next wave in - we cannot wait to see you all at Capital One Arena this season! pic.twitter.com/PPssd2zxNO — Ed Cooley (@HoyaCoachCooley) August 18, 2023

Great work here and by @HoyaCoachCooley.

I am happy to sponsor a student this season who wants to attend all home games but does not have the means to do so. DMs open. https://t.co/JaldPC9DkT — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) August 18, 2023

Welcome, coaches! HOYA SAXA!