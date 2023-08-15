COOLEY COUPONS: Prizes Announced for Georgetown Season Ticket Holders

Hoops season is right around the corner and men’s basketball season tickets are on sale. Over the next few weeks, it sounds like the Georgetown Hoyas Ticket Office will be selecting 2 season ticket holders every day to win “amazing prizes such as Air Jordans and a trip to an away game on the team flight.” Now is the time to jump onboard the Ed Cooley bandwagon.
Check out the full release, along with some recent winners:
2023-24 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKET HOLDER PRIZES
Georgetown Athletics will be giving away prizes every day for 20 days to randomly selected Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Holders. You must either be enrolled in the auto-renew program or have made a payment towards your 2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets to be eligible. Each day, two winners will be selected. The sooner you renew/purchase your season tickets, the more chances you have to win!
Here is the list of prizes that you can win for being a season ticket holder. Winners will be contacted via email and posted here.
- Tue., Aug. 8th - Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball - Winner: Maura J. | Pair of 2024 All-Session Big East Tournament Tickets - Winner: Richard F.
- Wed., Aug. 9th - Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game - Winner: Todd C. | 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass - Winner: Roger K.
- Thu., Aug. 10th - Georgetown Air Jordan 1s - Winner: Dan W. | Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball - Winner: Francis P.
- Fri., Aug. 11th - Pair of Tickets to Hoyas at Villanova - Winner: Jamie E. | Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game Winner: Don Y.
- Sat., Aug. 12th - Suite for a Home Game Winner: Chris B. | 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass Winner: Thomas C.
- Sun., Aug. 13th - Pair of Tickets to Hoyas at St. John’s Winner: Joe L. | Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball Winner: Eric V.
- Mon., Aug. 14th - 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass Winner: Hannah Z. | Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game Winner: Rodger C.
- Tue., Aug. 15th - Pair of Jordan Brand Luka 2 Sneakers Winner: Kevin D. | Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball Winner: Earl J.
- Wed., Aug. 16th - Suite for a Home Game | Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game
- Thu., Aug. 17th - Pair of 2024 All-Session Big East Tournament Tickets | 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass
- Fri., Aug. 18th - Pair of Tickets to the Away Game of Your Choice | Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game
- Sat., Aug. 19th - Upgrade to seats within the first 5 rows for home game v. defending champion UConn | Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball
- Sun., Aug. 20th - 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass | Suite for a Home Game
- Mon., Aug. 21st - Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game | Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball
- Tue., Aug. 22nd - Pair of Tickets to Hoyas at St. John’s | 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass
- Wed., Aug. 23rd - Pair of Air Jordan 38s | Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game
- Thu., Aug. 24th - Suite for a Home Game | Coach Cooley Autographed Ball
- Fri., Aug. 25th - Away Game Trip including flight on the team plane | Pair of Floor Seats for a Home Game
- Sat., Aug. 26th - Upgrade to seats within the first 5 rows for Syracuse game | Coach Cooley Autographed Basketball
- Sun., Aug. 27th - Pair of 2024 All-Session Big East Tournament Tickets | 2023-24 Arena Garage Season Parking Pass
