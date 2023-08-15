COOLEY COUPONS: Prizes Announced for Georgetown Season Ticket Holders

Hoops season is right around the corner and men’s basketball season tickets are on sale. Over the next few weeks, it sounds like the Georgetown Hoyas Ticket Office will be selecting 2 season ticket holders every day to win “amazing prizes such as Air Jordans and a trip to an away game on the team flight.” Now is the time to jump onboard the Ed Cooley bandwagon.

Check out the full release, along with some recent winners:

2023-24 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKET HOLDER PRIZES

Georgetown Athletics will be giving away prizes every day for 20 days to randomly selected Men’s Basketball Season Ticket Holders. You must either be enrolled in the auto-renew program or have made a payment towards your 2023-24 men’s basketball season tickets to be eligible. Each day, two winners will be selected. The sooner you renew/purchase your season tickets, the more chances you have to win!

Here is the list of prizes that you can win for being a season ticket holder. Winners will be contacted via email and posted here.