PORTAL ACTION: Akok Akok to Transfer to West Virginia

It appears the summer-long rumors were correct and Akok Akok has been lured away from the Georgetown Hoyas to the Huggins-less West Virginia Mountaineers. The timing of this August move is most peculiar even in this transfer-heavy-era, and guesses on NIL inducement (or tampering) come with nearly every Akok rumor, but it’s hard to deny that Akok will be headed to a program able to help any tournament ambitions and pro prospects.

There appears to be a good chance that Akok could play this season if he indeed was finishing summer classes, e.g., for an undergraduate or graduate degree.



The speculation has been swirling for a few months, especially since his former high school teammate joined WVU and allegedly began recruiting him.



Trilly Donovan reported “Akok’s name has circulated as a potential transfer candidate for months. The rumblings initially started in March after the dismissal of Patrick Ewing. Akok reaffirmed his commitment to the Hoyas after the hiring of Ed Cooley and the rumors died down for most of the summer. Speculation began again after Jose Perez returned to West Virginia following a brief stint in the transfer portal. Akok and Perez were high school teammates at Putnam Science Academy and remain close friends.”

Akok will be missed most for his great name and defensive efforts. Despite Georgetown’s immense struggles on that end of the court last season, Akok’s rim protection was a clear bright spot.

Ed Cooley is expected to fill Akok’s minutes with new veteran transfers Ismael Massoud and Supreme Cook at the 4 and 5, respectively. Freshman forwards Drew Fielder (6’10”) and Drew McKenna (6’8”) should also earn some key minutes. Ryan Mutombo reportedly looked solid in the Kenner League playoffs and will likely be utilized in certain matchups. Still, one tremendous downside is that fans will not hear Rich Chvotkin call a pass from Akok Akok to Supreme Cook. Shame.

We wish Akok the best in his future endeavors.