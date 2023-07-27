LINKS: Jon Rothstein Drops By Georgetown for July Practice

A day after visiting College Park, Jon Rothstein dropped by the Thompson Athletics Center to visit your Georgetown Hoyas for a July practice with Coach Ed Cooley and the gang. While summertime coach-speak is often prevalent, hearing quotes like “We’re going to defend. We’re going to compete. We’re going to fight” from Cooley about 102 days before the season starts is not a bad thing.
5 questions with Georgetown's Ed Cooley.https://t.co/9k2cApWbUF— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 27, 2023
Perhaps just as importantly, Rothstein's access marks continued opening momentum for Georgetown under Cooley—as opposed to what appeared to be a pick-and-choose media relationship.
Here are some key Cooley quotes from the Rothstein interview:
- When you take over a new situation, a new voice arises. That means everything that’s going on within the program is new.
- Today was really the first day that we went 5-on-5. As we do more of that, I’ll have a better idea. I really like our perimeter. We’re going to have our challenges up front, but I can tell you that we’re going to be hard to play against.
- We’re going to defend. We’re going to compete. We’re going to fight.
- I think the ceiling for Dontrez [Styles] is really high. He’s as gifted of an athlete as I’ve coached.
- Hopefully, people here will give us an opportunity to build a culture, to build an identity, and to re-establish a winning tradition.
Rothstein gave an early prediction of Georgetown’s starting five:
- Jayden Epps
- Jay Heath
- Dontrez Styles
- Ismael Massoud
- Akok Akok
Based on that prediction, a rough depth chart might look like this:
- Jayden Epps / Rowan Brumbaugh
- Jay Heath / Wayne Bristol, Jr.
- Dontrez Styles
- Ismael Massoud / Drew Fielder / Drew McKenna
- Akok Akok / Supreme Cook / Ryan Mutombo
With walk-ons of Donovan Grant (Wing), Hashem Asad (G), and Victor Muresan (F)
Here are some more links and tweets:
Tremendous pace and competitive spirit today at Georgetown. Guys are battling and defending. No easy layups in this practice.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023
Georgetown's perimeter of Jayden Epps (Illinois), Jay Heath, and Dontrez Styles provide a competitive foundation.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023
Rim protection and low post scoring however, remain massive questions on the Hilltop. https://t.co/5qCEP5QgYB
Drew Fielder is a player. 6-10 1/2. Shoots it. Can stretch the defense. Will play minutes for a team searching for answers in the frontcourt.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023
I am not saying this is going to lead solid rim protection, but not many better weakside shot blockers/rim protectors than a healthy Akok (given any semblance of a real defensive scheme) https://t.co/AWGEWafRmE— Nolan (@NationWideNolan) July 26, 2023
Greetings from Washington D.C. Here to visit at Georgetown. Year One of the Ed Cooley era. pic.twitter.com/ClSW7q5R7H— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 26, 2023
Back on tour ⛹ ♂️ https://t.co/1yoicGh3sD— Terrell Allen (@ked_rell) July 26, 2023
Jamorko Pickett is a Rambler alumnus, he graduated as a G'town Hoya and was employed as a Detroit Pistons. He stopped by his high-school alma-mater to present a team jersey for display. @DCPSChancellor @DC_2_Brasil @DCPSDrBey @DciaaSports @HillRagDC @Eboni_RoseT pic.twitter.com/zaXBaxQVRm— Mark Roy (@MisterMR2u) July 25, 2023
Bringing the heat in the gym #HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/cWARCmdwmK— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) July 25, 2023
*clears her throat in a way only a proud Mama can*— Paula Gwynn Grant (@PaulaGwynnGrant) July 24, 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT: our Dean’s List athlete son, Donovan Grant (@donnyfor3 on Instagram), has officially transferred to …
Georgetown University!! @GeorgetownHoops
My hubby, Ray, & I are grateful & thrilled! Thanks be to God. Amen. pic.twitter.com/iMfaTUiIpw
2025 6'3 PG Acaden Lewis is a name to watch. Lewis played extremely well at the Nike Elite 100 Camp.— Jake Lieberman (@jakelieberman2) July 24, 2023
Also invited to the upcomingKD Elite Camp in early August.
Recent offers: Oregon, St. John's, Penn State, Georgetown & Nebraska pic.twitter.com/kfAkGIzPYF
Season highlights of Kayvaun Mulready ‘24.— Worcester Basketball (@WA_VBB) July 22, 2023
The Georgetown-commit & 2023 NEPSAC Class AA Tournament MVP is primed for a big senior year! #WABasketball #HST @kayvaunnn pic.twitter.com/q6WcvbgTmd
The Hoyas are set to compete in the St Andrews Links Collegiate this fall‼️#HoyaSaxa pic.twitter.com/b4HNPRqZ1A— Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) July 25, 2023
Squad. pic.twitter.com/v2Sb0W7ZPR— Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) July 25, 2023
