DAWG TOWN THREAD: Chris Wright, Former Hoyas Begin TBT at 2PM

An alumni team of your Georgetown Hoyas, led by Chris Wright, have joined The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. They are called Dawg Town and will play today, Tuesday July 25th, at 2PM on ESPN+ against 3-seed Challenge ALS: Florida, in West Virginia.

Here’s the @GeorgetownHoops alumni’s first round matchup and the full schedule for the West Virginia Regional: pic.twitter.com/clZwu0LeMu — TBT (@thetournament) July 24, 2023

The roster looks solid, with Wright, Henry Sims, Jason Clark, Aaron Bowen, Jagan Mosely, D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, Julian Vaughn, Greg Whittington, Rodney Pryor, and Jerelle Benimon playing. The roster page has confirmed that Austin Freeman will be coaching.

One of the most anticipated Georgetown (related) games of the last 8 years tips today at 2pm on ESPN+ @dawgtalk101 https://t.co/gkS7tSvq6z — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) July 25, 2023

Some of these guys were on Jack Attack in the TBT a few years ago, as well as Wright and Freeman playing for DMV’s Finest on a finals run.



Wright made the announcement about Dawg Town on Instagram on May 11th (explicit lyrics in the opening song, so lower those speakers).

Wright previously explained that the TBT Dawg Town team is a different entity from the DawgTalk team of the Alumni Basketball League.

Dawg Talk Dominates Maryland Alums in Inaugural ABL Game



Former Georgetown Hoyas players, Wright, Monroe, Sims, Mosely, Bowen, Pryor, Clark and MVP DSR, demolished the College Park Boys this weekend. https://t.co/AXuv0W2rfO pic.twitter.com/4jVBJjlcmf — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) August 8, 2022

That ABL DawgTalk team will face Forever Orange up at the SRC Arena & Events Center on August 6th at 7PM. Some sweet Dawg Talk shirts appear to be available.

Chris Wright has pledged to document everything via podcast and multimedia productions, so hopefully we get an inside look at a nice, long TBT season.

ESPN+ subscribers can watch here. The tournament run that Hoyas fans deserve starts now!

