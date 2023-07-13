SCHEDULE NEWS: Georgetown Releases Nonconference Schedule

Your Georgetown Hoyas have released their nonconference schedule on July 13th! Ed Cooley has put together a mix of new and familiar foes for 11 games to help prepare the Hoyas for the BIG EAST schedule. With hosting a multi-team event (MTE), and scheduling four high-major opponents, Georgetown fans will have plenty of November and December opportunities to witness the rebirth of this proud program.

Hoyas Announce 2023-24 Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule Presented by MedStar Health

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team has announced the nonconference portion of the 2023-24 schedule, presented by MedStar Health. The Blue & Gray have an 11-game nonconference slate with nine matchups held at Capital One Arena, the downtown home of the Hoyas. Adding to the two previously announced matchups at Rutgers (November 14 / Gavitt Tipoff Games) and against TCU (December 2 / BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle), the Hoyas will also face longtime rival Syracuse (December 9) in the District and travel to South Bend, Indiana to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (December 16).

GAME 1: Le Moyne | Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | Capital One Arena

Georgetown and Le Moyne will meet for the second time in program history with the Hoyas owning a 1-0 record following the initial meeting during the 1952-53 season, an 89-67 road win for the Blue & Gray.

Le Moyne closed the 2022-23 season with a 15-15 record, including an 11-9 slate in the Northeast-10 Conference. The 2023-24 season will be the first season that the Dolphins transition to NCAA Division I competition.

Le Moyne is led by Head Coach Nate Champion, who enters his fifth season in charge of the Dolphin program.

GAME 2: Holy Cross | Saturday, November 11, 2023 | Capital One Arena

The Hoyas and the Crusaders will meet for the 21st time in program history with the Hoyas trailing the series 11-9. The series dates back to the 1947-48 season with the most recent meeting occurring on February 23, 1980, a 105-78 Georgetown win. Despite Holy Cross holding the series advantage, Georgetown has won the last six meetings.

Holy Cross finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 10-22 record and 7-11 mark in Patriot League action.

The 2023-24 season marks the first for Head Coach Dave Paulsen.

GAME 3: at Rutgers (Gavitt Tipoff Games) | Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | Jersey Mike’s Arena (Piscataway, N.J.)

This will be the 46th meeting between the Hoyas and the Scarlet Knights, a former member of the BIG EAST Conference. The Hoyas boast a 29-16 overall record in the series, including winning the last four meetings, but are 10-11 on the road.

Rutgers went 19-15 for the season and 10-10 in Big Ten play advancing to the National Invitation Tournament. The Scarlet Knights fell 88-86 to Hofstra in the first round.

Rutgers is coached by Steve Pikiell, who will be in his eighth season with the Scarlet Knights. The 2023-24 season will mark his 19th overall as a head coach.

GAME 4: Mount St. Mary’s (Georgetown MTE) | Saturday, November 18, 2023 | Capital One Arena

Georgetown and Mount St. Mary’s will meet for the 30th time in program history with the Hoyas owning a 24-5 advantage, including wins in the previous six meetings.

Mount St. Mary’s closed the 2022-23 season with a 13-20 record, including an 8-12 mark in MAAC play.

The 2023-24 season marks the sixth season for Head Coach Dan Engelstad.

GAME 5: American (Georgetown MTE) | Sunday, November 19, 2023 | Capital One Arena

Georgetown boasts a 47-9 all-time record against American, but fell to the Eagles a season ago.

AU wrapped up its 2022-23 campaign with a 17-15 overall record and a 7-11 mark in Patriot League action.

The 2023-24 campaign will be the first season for Head Coach Duane Simpkins.

GAME 6: Jackson State | Saturday, November 25, 2023 | Capital One Arena

Georgetown and Jackson State will face each other for just the second time in program history with the Hoyas owning a 1-0 record following a 78-54 win during the 1990-91 season.

Jackson State finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-19 overall record, including a 12-6 mark in SWAC play.

Head Coach Mo Williams returns to lead the Tigers in his second season with JSU.

GAME 7: Merrimack | Wednesday, November 29, 2023 | Capital One Arena

The contest on November 29 will be the first meeting between Georgetown and Merrimack.

The Warriors closed the 2022-23 season with an 18-16 record, including a 12-4 mark in Northeast Conference play.

The 2023-24 campaign marks the eighth season for Head Coach Joe Gallo, who returned to his alma mater for the 2016-17 season.

GAME 8: TCU (BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle) | Saturday, December 2, 2023 | Capital One Arena

This will be the second meeting between the Hoyas and Horned Frogs with the first coming during the 2021-22 season, also in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, an 80-73 setback at Capital One Arena.

TCU went 22-13 overall last season with a 9-9 mark in Big 12 action to earn a sixth seed in the NCAA West Region. The Horned Frogs fell 84-81 to third-seeded Gonzaga in the NCAA Second Round.

TCU is coached by Jamie Dixon, who just finished his seventh season with the Horned Frogs and 20th overall as a head coach.

GAME 9: Syracuse | Saturday, December 9, 2023 | Capital One Arena

Georgetown trails the all-time series 53-45 to the Orange, but the programs have split the last four matchups, including a 79-75 win at Capital One Arena in 2021.

Syracuse went 17-15 during the 2022-23 season, including an even 10-10 mark in ACC play.

Head Coach Adrian Autry is in his first season with the Orange.

GAME 10: Coppin State | Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | Capital One Arena

Georgetown and Coppin State will meet for the fifth time in program history with the Hoyas holding a 4-0 record since the first meeting in 2016.

Coppin State finished the season with a 9-23 overall record and a 4-10 mark in MEAC play.

Head Coach Larry Stewart enters his first season as the leader of the Eagles during the 2023-24 campaign.

GAME 11: at Notre Dame | Saturday, December 16, 2023 | Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center (South Bend, Ind.)