LINKS: Hoyas Getting Acknowledged at Kenner League

In case you haven’t been reading about your Georgetown Hoyas looking great at the legendary Kenner League, held at the world-famous McDonough Arena, it’s time for you to wake up. Kenner is in full swing and—thank the heavens—Georgetown players are excelling. Folks following Kenner League on Twitter are seeing stat lines and interviews from actual Hoyas who are “ballin’ out.” Guys like Wayne Bristol, Jr., Ismael Massoud, Rowan Brumbaugh, Supreme Cook are getting player-of the-game awards. Between these performances and the always-charismatic Ed Cooley Road Show, Georgetown fans are not wrong to feel optimistic or even excited about this upcoming season.

This year, I didn’t make a spreadsheet to track GU guys on each Kenner roster, so it’s a bit tougher to stay organized here, but it is pretty clear that fans are seeing a new and improved version of Wayne Bristol, Jr. (playing for Quashie Family Dental).

In QFD's victory over A. Wash, Wayne Bristol Jr @waynebristoljr and Eric Green @egreen_11

scored a combined total of 46 points. @1bby15 interviewed them after the game and they shared insights on playing in the Kenner League.@HokiesMBB @GeorgetownHoops #kennerleague pic.twitter.com/QF6nC63azH — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) July 8, 2023

WTH has gotten into Wayne Bristol? — SuperEricRogers (@SuperEricRogers) July 8, 2023

The Wayne Bristol glow up is real https://t.co/GlCGonKlIk — Thompson’s Towel (@ThompsonsTowel) July 8, 2023

great seeing familiar @GeorgetownHoops faces at Kenner today, including Akok Akok, Wayne Bristol Jr and Jay Heath on court & @mr_wrightsr back on campus! pic.twitter.com/vCb8hoRSX3 — Anupam Chakravarty (@anupamtree) July 8, 2023

Like Bristol, transfer PG Rowan Brumbaugh has been playing consistently well for A. Wash this Kenner season.

Wayne Bristol Jr. looked confident and played confident. He was all over the court and played extremely aggressively, landing some tough shots and getting a highlight block and dunk in the second half. — Oliver Ni (@oliver_ni) July 8, 2023

Went to Kenner today…Wayne Bristol looks like a complete different player this summer from last summer…Rowan is as smooth as they come..seems always in control — Dre (@DCSportsDre) July 8, 2023

Rowan Brumbaugh @BrumbaughRowan filled up the stat sheet today with 23 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast and 3 stl. He helped lead A Wash to an overtime victory over the DC Raiders. After the game he spoke with @BritneeMDavis about the big win and his transfer to Georgetown.#kennerleague pic.twitter.com/5oIrSt5NZl — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) July 9, 2023

Brumbaugh has been aggressive but also playing well with Akok Akok on the pick and roll.

Rowan ➡️Akok to cut the lead to 3 pic.twitter.com/i4bJxVGfkI — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) July 8, 2023

Ismael Massoud did not come into McDonough shooting lights out but he has certainly brought the hustle and heated up quickly.

Ismael Massoud a transfer player for Georgetown, was outstanding in today's game, with 24 pts, 10 reb and shooting 60% from three. After the game, Ismael spoke with @3rd_brown_kid about his experience at the Kenner League and his decision to attend Georgetown.#kennerleague pic.twitter.com/kY4OA76w8u — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) July 8, 2023

Supreme Cook, by many accounts, is a skilled low-post big who works his ass off.

Georgetown's Supreme Cook @snpremee had a double-double in todays game with 21 pts and 11 reb. When @1bby15 asked him about his training regime, Cook discussed what he is working on to improve his game. @GeorgetownHoops @ThompsonsTowel



@by1cent

@rolly_forbes#kennerleague pic.twitter.com/WBvJ3dgJ7y — Nike Pro City - DC (@KennerLeague) July 10, 2023

Here are some other highlights from FINEST Magazine. See if you can spot some Hoyas. (N.B. Massoud is on Jim Couch; Supreme cook and Jay Heath play for On Point)

Also, Thomas Sorber was playing well at Nike Peach Jam.

Another day to EARN OUR WAY!@IsmaelMassoud & @D_styles4 have both been getting after it and have already had a tremendous amount of IMPACT on our program.



Live in the gym. Be unbreakable. pic.twitter.com/7wXHJOdPos — Coach Ivan C. Thomas (@coachivanthomas) July 10, 2023