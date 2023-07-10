 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LINKS: Hoyas Getting Acknowledged at Kenner League

Bristol, Brumbaugh, Massoud, Cook, et al. are kicking ass this summer

Providence v Georgetown Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

In case you haven’t been reading about your Georgetown Hoyas looking great at the legendary Kenner League, held at the world-famous McDonough Arena, it’s time for you to wake up. Kenner is in full swing and—thank the heavens—Georgetown players are excelling. Folks following Kenner League on Twitter are seeing stat lines and interviews from actual Hoyas who are “ballin’ out.” Guys like Wayne Bristol, Jr., Ismael Massoud, Rowan Brumbaugh, Supreme Cook are getting player-of the-game awards. Between these performances and the always-charismatic Ed Cooley Road Show, Georgetown fans are not wrong to feel optimistic or even excited about this upcoming season.

This year, I didn’t make a spreadsheet to track GU guys on each Kenner roster, so it’s a bit tougher to stay organized here, but it is pretty clear that fans are seeing a new and improved version of Wayne Bristol, Jr. (playing for Quashie Family Dental).

Like Bristol, transfer PG Rowan Brumbaugh has been playing consistently well for A. Wash this Kenner season.

Brumbaugh has been aggressive but also playing well with Akok Akok on the pick and roll.

Ismael Massoud did not come into McDonough shooting lights out but he has certainly brought the hustle and heated up quickly.

Supreme Cook, by many accounts, is a skilled low-post big who works his ass off.

Here are some other highlights from FINEST Magazine. See if you can spot some Hoyas. (N.B. Massoud is on Jim Couch; Supreme cook and Jay Heath play for On Point)

Also, Thomas Sorber was playing well at Nike Peach Jam.

