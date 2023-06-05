Ed Cooley Talks New/Old Rivals on College Hoops Today Podcast

New head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas, Ed Cooley, spoke with Jon Rothstein on his College Hoops Today podcast. Cooley addresses various topics in taking the Georgetown job and looking ahead.

Ed Cooley on the #CollegeHoopsToday Podcast:



The difficulty of leaving Providence, rebuilding Georgetown, his relationship with John Thompson, the Big East, and much more.https://t.co/3Uy6hzHqwh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2023

Apparently Cooley also addresses revival of some old rivalries in creating a home-and-home series with Maryland and, of course, visiting his old program in Providence.

Ed Cooley tells me that he & Kevin Willard have had talks on a home-and-home series between Georgetown & Maryland.



Cooley on the series: "I don't know if it will happen next season, but it's something we want to get done. I think it would be a great thing for The District." https://t.co/bgslklZBXw — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2023

Recently, Rothstein has spoken with new hires like Providence’s Kim English, Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsbury, Penn State’s Mike Rhoades, and more.

The SoundCloud podcast site says:

Georgetown’s Ed Cooley is excited but still getting comfortable in his new surroundings as he endeavors to bring the Hoyas back to national prominence. How does he go about getting the brand back? Balancing freshman players with transfers. Implementing his philosophy of playing basketball. Why the University of Providence [sic] holds a special place in his heart. Why he choose to leave and take the job at Georgetown. What will it be like to go back and coach at Providence as the head coach of Georgetown? And what are his year one goals? Plus, Jon gives you an NBA Draft deadline recap. Who’s staying and who’s leaving?!

Georgetown fans heard directly from Cooley last week but so far this seems to includes some different topics, as well as an update.

COOL SPRING: Three Refreshing Ideas Ed Cooley Said at the Hoya Hoop Club Zoom https://t.co/Vl6g3wAKyt pic.twitter.com/j2UAnFlIwo — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) June 1, 2023

Here are some quotes:

“I think we attracted some great student athletes to come here and play with us here. You know, there’s not a lot of returning players from the last, the last staff. So I think we’re going to be a work in progress and see how it works out... we had our first workout I’m excited about what the players were able to bring with their enthusiasm and excitement. There’s a lot of unknowns, because we haven’t got to a five on five. Today we did some individuals, we did some Team Lifting. We’ll come back later on this afternoon and do some five on five with concepts and everything.”

“I don’t think it’ll be this year but as we move forward, I’d like to start a home and home with University of Maryland. I think it’d be good for the district. We want to try to play in the best MTEs [Multi-team events, e.g., preseason tournaments] for us. We want some home and home series that are attractive not just for television, but for recruiting and for national exposure”

On the biggest things that you want to accomplish in your first year as a head coach at Georgetown: “Obviously established the philosophy in offensive defensive style of play. build our culture of unselfishness, gratitude and appreciation. Establish a winning habit, build relationships within the DMV area with a high school coaches or a new coaches, our former players, alum tried to build an identity in capital one arena, that should take on a different look, engage with people that have been disconnected from the program for a while.”

This is not likely the last we hear from Cooley this summer. Post any important quotes below in the comments for those who can’t listen until later today.