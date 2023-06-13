UNCLE JEFF: Georgetown’s Jeff Green is an NBA Champion

Jeff Green, formerly of your Georgetown Hoyas and currently with your Denver Nuggets, helped to close out the NBA Finals last night at home against the Miami Heat. Uncle Jeff joins Jaren Jackson, Alonzo Mourning, and Otto Porter as the only John Thompson-era Hoyas with NBA Championship rings.

Green, of course, led Georgetown to the Final Four in 2007 under John Thompson III.



Drafted by the Seattle Supersonics, losing a year to recovery from heart surgery, and humbly playing for nearly a dozen teams has made Green a well respected veteran in the league who has had an impact on every franchise and fanbase he touched.

Congrats, Jeff. It is well deserved.



And yes, the 36-year-old Jeff Green did get a big dunk last night.

UNCLE JEFF SLAM ‼



The vet shows off the QUICK bounce to extend Denver's 12-0 run in the 1Q on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Nk7ABJ2lb2 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Following the conclusion of the finals, the veteran player credited his journey for winning his first ring: “This is what you live for, this is all the sacrifice, all the blood, sweat and tears. The countless hours. For me, going through the [heart] surgery, 11 teams, adapted to every environment, this is what it’s all for. All that sacrifice, it paid off.” ”You indulge yourself in every team, the everyday grind, you’re appreciated, you stay positive in it. You just stay with it, man. You never know when your name is gonna get called, but when it’s called, you gotta be ready.”

Jeff Green has won an NBA championship after spending 16 seasons in the league, with the Denver Nuggets finally leading him to accomplish his lifelong dream, a dream which was nearly taken away from him in 2012. Green was finding his feet in the league with the Boston Celtics when he, unfortunately, had to step away for the game to deal with a heart problem. The Denver Post explained how Green had his heart stopped for an hour during an operation to repair his condition. “A lot of GMs, a lot of teams told me I wouldn’t even make it past five (years)/ To be here (at) 10, I’m just blessed, man. I’m thankful … and I’m glad they told me that.”

Nuggets forward and 2007 lottery pick Jeff Green won the first championship of his career in Denver’s 94-89 Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, completing quite a career odyssey for the Georgetown product. The Nuggets are Green’s 11th NBA team across 15 seasons, with both this season and 2021-22 coming in Denver. Green made a pit stop in Houston for a brief stretch in the 2019-20 season, playing alongside Russell Westbrook and James Harden for the last Rockets playoff team before the current rebuild. He joined Houston in February 2020, then quickly found a roll as an effective small-ball center who could both spot-up from three and make plays off the bounce. Green even scored 20-plus points on two occasions in a Round 1 win over the Thunder in the NBA bubble, though he and his Rockets’ teammates couldn’t do enough to fend off LeBron James and the eventual champions in the next round.

Denver was Green’s 11th team in 15 seasons, and the 36-year-old was grateful that he never gave up during his long journey toward an NBA championship. “Man, I can’t even put it into words. This is what you live for, all the sacrifice, all the blood, sweat and tears — the countless hours.” Green told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Tuesday, per NBA video. “For me, going through the surgery, 11 teams, adapted to every environment, this is what it was all for. All that sacrifice, it paid off.” Green admitted he was on “cloud nine” when he spoke with Van Pelt on “SportsCenter.” He celebrated his first championship with fellow journeyman Ish Smith, who has played with 13 teams in as many seasons.

After playing for 11 different NBA teams through his career, Jeff Green finally won his first championship. The 36-year-old power forward became a champion with the Nuggets. Green’s path was not easy. Apart from moving from team to team, the veteran underwent an open heart surgery and had to miss the entire 2011-2012 NBA season. He talked about what it means for him to win his first ring and the journey that he had to take to get here. “I can’t even put it into words. This is what you live for,” Green said. “This is all the sacrifice, all the blood, sweat and tears, the countless hours. For me going through the surgery, like you said, 11 teams, the adapting to every environment, this what it was for, all that sacrifice, it paid off.”

Congrats, Jeff. HOYA SAXA!