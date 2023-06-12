LINKS: Green on the Cusp, Ismael Massoud Talks to Big East Vault

Jeff Green, formerly of your Georgetown Hoyas and currently with your Denver Nuggets, has a chance to close out the NBA Finals tonight (8:30PM) at home against the Miami Heat. While Omer Yurtseven and Alonzo Mourning (VP or Assistant GM or Riley’s BFF) are beloved Hoyas, this one belongs to Jeff Green. My bet is that Green gets one of his monster posterizing dunks in this hopefully clinching Game 5. Best of luck, Jeff!

Earlier, Jeff Green penned an essay for the Player's Tribune ahead of the NBA Finals and has been showing his veteran leadership. He even fed the Denver team at his Miami-area home before a Game 3 victory.

This is exactly why young teams need vets. It’s crucial for development.



Jeff Green in his 15th season giving Aaron Gordon some gems. pic.twitter.com/mzbGCa80Y6 — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) June 8, 2023

In current-Hoyas news, grad transfer forward Ish Massoud spoke with Big East Vault this week and offered some insights into Coach Ed Cooley’s program.

Ish Massoud and I discussed his decision to play for Ed Cooley and @GeorgetownHoops. Click link for full interview.



Full Interview: https://t.co/thoZefIq6r pic.twitter.com/QMfuPTLwyf — Big East Vault (@BigEastVault) June 12, 2023

Ed Cooley also did a podcast last week.

Ed Cooley Talks New/Old Rivals on College Hoops Today Podcast https://t.co/I5DgZN58AI pic.twitter.com/3MULwBRXHT — Casual Hoya (@CasualHoya) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, there is still nothing yet posted about the 2023-24 men’s basketball staff.

Here are the links:

Cooks in the Kitchen - Georgetown Roster Coming Together | House of College Hoops (Michael DeRosa)

In early May, Cooley secured the commitment of Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud, a 6’9” forward who was one of the Wildcats’ first players off the bench last season, averaging over 5 points per game. In recent days, what appears to be one of the final pieces for the 2023-24 Georgetown Hoyas fell into place as Cooley landed his big man, 6’9” center Supreme Cook. One of the best names you’ll find, Cook is a junior transfer from Fairfield who has averaged over 10 points per game and more than 8 rebounds per game each of the last two seasons.

My ranked Top 10 College Basketball jersey sets.. if you disagree it’s @mdlukens101 fault pic.twitter.com/hvctHvojBb — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) June 11, 2023

NCAA approves rule change on guarding position in men’s basketball: Will it help? | The Athletic

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a change to the legal guarding position on block/charge scenarios involving defenders around the basket in men’s college basketball for the 2023-24 season, the NCAA announced Thursday. Here’s what you need to know: The change requires a defender to be in position “to draw a charge at the time an offensive player plants his foot to go airborne to attempt a field goal,” per the NCAA. Under the new rule, “If the defender arrives after the offensive player plants a foot to launch toward the basket, officials will be instructed to call a block when contact occurs between the two players.” To legally draw a charge, a secondary defender still has to be outside the restricted-area arc.

News from earlier today: Block/charge rule change is official for next season. That's the big one. Here's the rest. All recently proposed, all became official for next season. How many 69s are we gonna see in college basketball next season?https://t.co/Kzc3Q4QQlK pic.twitter.com/G6VhX4pWXE — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 9, 2023

Future Hoyas | House of College Hoops (Michael DeRosa)

It hasn’t been directly said anywhere, but I think it’s fairly clear that Coach Cooley is playing for long-term success. They’ll be much better this upcoming season than they were last season, and better than the Torvik projections (that 194 defensive ranking is a Ewing number. Same with St. John’s, those are Mike Anderson projections). Without directly saying it, he’s clearly prioritized the 2024 class in this later stage of recruiting over rounding out his roster. He’s had 2024 recruit Caleb Williams on campus multiple times and has been going after a couple of other 2024 talents including Jakhi Howard, who had planned to Georgetown and UConn and then make a decision soon after, though he did just get an offer from Memphis.

247 updated their rankings. Georgetown Commits:

Thomas Sorber #64

Kayvaun Mulready #70



Georgetown Interest:

Jalil Bethea #18

Tyler Betsey #28

Austin Swartz #43

Bishop Boswell #69

Jakhi Howard #83

AJ Swinton #141

Caleb Williams Unrankedhttps://t.co/EjafHF1bnU — YaBoyNYP (@yaboynyp) June 8, 2023

Indiana, Duke, Louisville, Arizona, Kansas, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Alabama, Rutgers, Providence, Oklahoma St, Colorado, Iowa St, Boise St, UNC-Chapel Hill, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Purdue, Georgia St in the building https://t.co/3aHXlwmnd0 pic.twitter.com/m7tn20EZJk — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) June 12, 2023

2024 4⭐️ Caleb Williams announced he’s cut his list to seven programs. Here are the schools he’s considering:



Villanova

Michigan

Indiana

Syracuse

Georgetown

Virginia

Miami



Williams has taken official visits to Villanova, Indiana, Michigan and Georgetown. #85 in the ESPN100. pic.twitter.com/joivyGtHM8 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 8, 2023

IRS Says Donations Made to Nonprofit NIL Collectives Are Not Tax Exempt | Sports Illustrated

In news that could rock the world of name, image and likeness, the Internal Revenue Service suggests that nonprofit NIL collectives offering tax deductions could be breaking the law. According to a memo released from the office of the IRS Chief Counsel, donations made to nonprofit NIL collectives “are not tax exempt” because the benefits they provide college athletes are “not incidental both qualitatively and quantitatively to any exempt purpose.” The 12-page memo was posted publicly Friday on the IRS website. The memo, actually written May 23, is filtering through the college athletics world as well as those working in the collective space.

The letter from the NCAA SAAC to Congress mirrors the items the NCAA is looking for in a federal “NIL” bill.



-college athletes can’t be employees

-an antitrust exemption

-preemption of state NIL laws

-federal regulation of NIL agreements



I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. https://t.co/o1vbCEWLpd — Mit Winter (@WinterSportsLaw) June 12, 2023

Jeff Green’s team dinner helped Nuggets ‘reset’ before Game 3 win vs. Heat in NBA Finals | USA Today

Green, 36, hosted a team dinner at his southwest Miami home after the Nuggets arrived on Monday night. It was an opportunity for players and coaches to reset on an off day after their Game 2 loss. And it worked quite well. “He has a nice house,” Nikola Jokic said with a smile after he and Jamal Murray became the first teammates to have 30-point triple-doubles in the NBA Finals during Denver’s 109-94 win in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Reporter: “What does it say about a Nikola Jokic that when he’s asked about being in the NBA Finals, he says he wants to win for the vets?”



Jeff Green: “I think just the big stage, people are starting to realize how he is. Everybody's getting an up close and personal look at… pic.twitter.com/RuSvhjgJyW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

Forward Jeff Green wants to finish career with Nuggets, not play for 12th team | Denver Gazette

“I’m finishing my career here, if I can,’’ said Green, who becomes a free agent this summer. “I want to just play two more years and, if my wife lets me play three, cool. But my goal is to play two more years and be a Nugget for those two years.” Three more seasons would take Green to the verge of 40. Haslem, a forward whose Miami Heat is facing Green in the NBA Finals, turns 43 next Friday and has announced his retirement at the end of the season. Green, whose Cleveland Cavaliers were swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors in 2018, is appearing is his second NBA Finals. His nickname on the Nuggets is “Vino,” because he is said to have aged like a fine wine.

Jeff Green, the ultimate NBA journeyman, has been with Denver since 2021-22.



Is this the year he wins his first championship? pic.twitter.com/Z3Eb84b35S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2023

Do you agree with Jeff Green on this? (Wait for DJ's response at the end) pic.twitter.com/iOz6pr0NWX — theScore (@theScore) June 4, 2023

John Thompson III - Senior Vice President of Monumental Basketball #DCAboveAll https://t.co/h3VrjfrXxv — The NBS Sports Hour (@NBSSportsHour) June 8, 2023

Source: IMG Academy is hiring Kevin Sutton as its technical director of basketball. Sutton was on staff at Kansas State last season and was part of the Wildcats' staff that reached the Elite Eight. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 9, 2023

Denver Nuggets’ Jeff Green is taking nothing for granted in the NBA Finals | Andscape

Green stands a svelte 6-feet-8, weighs 235 pounds and has a muscular build. Don’t let his age fool you — the athletic Green can still dunk on anyone in the NBA. The Miami resident credits his fitness guru wife, Stephanie, and men’s health and wellness coach Andy Lucas and others locally for keeping his body ready for the demands of the NBA. Green has averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 1,107 NBA regular-season games. And when the Maryland native played in his 101st playoff game on Wednesday, a 109-94 victory over the Miami Heat, he scored four points in 17 minutes to help the Nuggets take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. “We got a win. We’ve got to do it again,” Green said after the game. “We have another game in a couple days. We’ve got to bring the same amount of energy and effort. It’s just one game.

Six Degrees of Jeff Green | The Ringer

Over the course of his 16-year career, he’s played for 12 different NBA clubs—including one that doesn’t even exist anymore. And if he plays another two or three seasons, which he plans to, he could wind up having more teammates than anyone else in league history. “You name it, I’ve done it,” Green says. “I’ve been there. I’ve played with legends. I’ve played with MVPs.” He’s also played with workaday veterans and 10-day signees. Green has played with 240 other pros in all, including Nikola Jokic (the latest of the aforementioned MVPs), Jamal Murray, and the rest of the Denver Nuggets as they compete in the NBA Finals. Green has made himself a crucial part of Denver’s playoff rotation in his second season with the team—taking advantage of a rare opportunity. It had been almost a decade since Green finished consecutive seasons with a franchise, which helps explain how a talented player with a valued skill set winds up with enough former teammates to host a convention. Green wouldn’t have it any other way.

This was great. Watch it. https://t.co/hxdkpeBW2L — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) June 4, 2023

Interview: ‘Everything But The Chip’ director details making of 2001 Sixers documentary | Philly Voice