HOYA SAXA! Transfer F Ismael Massoud Commits to Georgetown

Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud has committed to Georgetown Hoyas. The 6’8” forward has spent two years at K-State after two years at Wake Forest. Massoud reportedly will be using his fifth and final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer who is immediately eligible.

NEWS: Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud has committed to Georgetown, he tells @On3sports.



Began his career at Wake Forest.



Story: https://t.co/WhE0oyOclG pic.twitter.com/ZmJpyyZejx — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 5, 2023

Massoud was a sharpshooting option off the bench for Kansas State as they made their Elite 8 run with big shots against Kentucky and Michigan State.

#CollegeHoops Clutch threes galore in the Greensboro Coliseum w/ Kansas State coming from behind to beat Kentucky



Markquis Nowell high arc+gets the ball back

Ismael Massoud, way too deep off the catch

Keyontae Johnson stepback three+rebound#MarchMadness #KStateMBB #Big12hoops pic.twitter.com/12JTq0uPPF — MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) March 19, 2023

Ismael Massoud (@IsmaelMassoud) Marquis Nowell breaks the single game assist record with 19 and (3) Kansas State goes up 96-93 with 12.5 left in OT over (7) Michigan State pic.twitter.com/0mYdksDhqB — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 24, 2023

Coach Ed Cooley apparently secured the commitment from Massoud three days after he visited Georgetown. Massoud told On3:

Georgetown is a great university to get a degree from in my last year while coach (Ed) Cooley is a proven winner and great coach ... The opportunity to come close to home while playing in a system that forwards, especially ones with my skillset, do really well in. Also, get to play for a coach that values my strengths as well as has shown to do well with transfers throughout his career.

He tweeted “GTown I’m on my way! #HoyaSaxa.”

Massoud also relayed to 24/7 Sports that “Coach told me he has always done well with the forward position especially the ones that can shoot with the sets he runs for them, and “He told me he really values what I can do because I fit how he wants to play. My shooting ability, height and size is something that is extremely valuable for him. He sees me being able to flourish in his system.”

Ismael Massoud will be a Super Senior in 23-24



2 seasons at Wake Forest

2 seasons at Kansas State



Massoud saw his playing drop by about 10 mins per game under first year coach Jerome Tang



Experienced big that can stretch the court - 116 games, 26 starts - 6p/2r, 37% from 3 https://t.co/uRmGtZd87f — Bobby Bancroft (@BobbyBancroft) May 5, 2023

Sports Illustrated’ s Pitt blog previously described then-free-agent Massoud covetously saying “He has size and length at 6’8 and 220 pounds combined with marksman-like shooting ability from the outside” and “Ismael Massoud was a deadly part of Steve Forbes’ wildly efficient offenses at Wake Forest two years ago ... before transferring to Kansas State and aiding their run to the Elite Eight this March, but he could consider crossing enemy lines to join a team he once terrorized.”

The SB Nation Kentucky blog shared:

Originally out of New York, Massoud has spent the last two seasons in Manhattan (KS) playing for the Wildcats. He will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he will head to his new school as a graduate transfer. This past year for K-State, Massoud averaged 5.4 PPG, but shot a solid 42% from deep. After only scoring three points against Kentucky in the tournament several weeks back, he put up much more impressive stats thereafter, including 15 points against Michigan State in the Sweet 16. Massoud is a modern-day stretch 4. With the incoming freshman class that has shown the ability to get to the rim and finish, it seems John Calipari will be looking to add shooters to help finish off this roster.

Welcome, Ish! HOYA SAXA!