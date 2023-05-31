Fairfield Transfer Forward Supreme Cook Reportedly Commits to Georgetown Hoyas

Supreme Cook, a 6-foot-9 rising senior from East Orange, N.J., and a transfer from Fairfield, is reportedly joining your Georgetown Hoyas. Coming off an impressive season in the MAAC, where he averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, Cook will hopefully bring valuable experience to Ed Cooley’s roster full of new faces.

Fairfield transfer Supreme Cook has committed to Georgetown and will play for Ed Cooley, he told @Stadium.



The 6-9, 230-pound big man averaged 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 30, 2023

Everything points to Cook being an effective low-post presence and high-energy rebounder. Cook averaged 26.2 minutes per game, making 4.8 of 8.8 field goal attempts a night (54.4%), and only 2 personal fouls per game last year, fouling out only against Mercer and Iona. Cook grabbed 3.3 offensive rebounds per game and 5.2 defensive rebounds (8.5 RPG). Cook is a career 252-404 from the charity stripe (62.4%).

When formally announced or confirmed, the 6’9” Cook will join a Hoyas front court with 6’10” Akok Akok and 7’2” Ryan Mutombo.

Here are some links and videos for Cook:

Supreme Cook Selected to All-MAAC Third Team | Fairfieldstags.com

Fairfield University Men’s Basketball standout Supreme Cook has been named to the All-MAAC Third Team, as announced on Monday by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference office and voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Cook leads the Stags with 13.3 points per game and ranks third in the conference with a team-best 8.5 rebounds per contest... This season, Cook and Marist’s Patrick Gardner – a Second Team pick – are the only two MAAC players to lead their respective teams in both points and rebounds. Cook bolstered his 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game with eight double-doubles, the second-most in the MAAC this season. He also ranks fifth in the MAAC in field goal percentage (.549) and slots second in both free throws made (104) and attempted (165). Most recently, Cook scored a career-high 26 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the field in the Stags’ 92-82 win over Quinnipiac to cap the regular season at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. His showing against the Bobcats boosted his totals against MAAC opponents to 13.1 points per game on .537 shooting and 8.9 rebounds per game.

NCAA Basketball: Top 20 available players after 2023 transfer portal deadline | Busting Brackets

Besides the elite name, the 6’8 power forward was an All-MAAC performer that led the team in both points and rebounds. Cook oddly had a pair of 17-point and 17-rebound games during the season, along with a career-high 26 points on 12/15 shooting against Quinnipiac. He had eight double-doubles overall and was a fairly consistent offensive player overall.

Supreme Cook | Fiarfield.com

Cook joined the Stags basketball program after spending last [high school] season at The Peddie School. The forward also attended East Orange Campus High School for three years and St. Benedict’s Prep for one year before enrolling at the Peddie School. Cook played AAU basketball with the New Jersey Roadrunners, the same program which featured current Fairfield University guard Taj Benning. He has been a scorer throughout his scholastic career, posting 10 or more points on average since his sophomore season... Cook garnered several post-season honors from NJHoops.com, earning second-team All-State Independent/Prep and a spot on site’s All-Rebounding first team. His efforts are around the rim have also been noticed defensively as he averaged better than three blocks per game through his career. He served as Peddie’s team captain for the 2019-20 campaign.

#CollegeHoops Supreme Cook is an under the radar midmajor big man to follow closely: 6'9 high-energy bruiser+rim-runner w/ post game and toughness on the glass



Posted his 7th double-double of the year in a OT win vs Mount St Mary's: 14+14 #WeAreStags #MAAChoops #MidMajorBliss pic.twitter.com/FcH9Pz1cVd — MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) February 17, 2023

Supreme Cook on his visit pic.twitter.com/UJWt2S26fY — Hoya Update (@hoyaupdate) May 30, 2023

At 6'9 Supreme Cook is a high-energy big man and rim-runner who scores w/ either hand down low and impact the game on the boards thanks to his motor and athletic tools #MAAChoops #WeAreStags #MidMajorBliss pic.twitter.com/3UDBH7DZOa — MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) March 7, 2023

A career-high for the Cook to close the regular season, now it’s on to AC!#WeAreStags pic.twitter.com/lk967tpUZr — Fairfield Men’s Basketball (@FairfieldMBB) March 3, 2023

Find out #WhatsCookin' as @FairfieldMBB's Supreme Cook shows us how to make one of his Game Day favorites #WeAreStags pic.twitter.com/bNkboONUFw — Fairfield Stags (@FairfieldStags) September 29, 2022

The First Team is the Supreme Team‼️



Supreme Cook is our first Preseason All-MAAC First Team selection since Tyler Nelson in 2017-18!#WeAreStags #StagsCompete #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/JOEBUEm6Kh — Fairfield Men’s Basketball (@FairfieldMBB) October 18, 2022

#CollegeHoops A midmajor big man going under-the-radar? @FairfieldMBB's 6'9 Supreme Cook got his 4th double-double of the year (14+11) in a loss at Siena



The sophomore is a high-energy rim runner and force on the glass with post game & either hand touch #MAAChoops #MidMajorBliss pic.twitter.com/WoESMpYIYw — MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) January 11, 2022

#CollegeHoops The transfer portal never sleeps... Looking for a high-energy rim runner & low-post scorer w/ either hand touch? Fairfield's 6'9 big man Supreme Cook is on the move...



Clips of a career-high 26pts-game vs Quinnipiac #MAAChoops #CBBTransfers pic.twitter.com/3UDBH7DZOa — MaceoBaller (@MaceoBaller16) May 12, 2023

See #WhatsCookin' as Supreme Cook and Tshiefu takes us in the kitchen and show us their skills#WeAreStags ‍ pic.twitter.com/LlGSgXnvxf — Fairfield Men’s Basketball (@FairfieldMBB) June 9, 2022

We look forward to welcoming Supreme when a formal announcement is made.

HOYA SAXA!