HOYA SAXA! 4-Star F Drew McKenna Commits to Georgetown, Will Reportedly Reclassify to 2023

6’8” local, versatile 4-star forward will likely be on the Hilltop soon

St. John’s v Georgetown

Your Georgetown Hoyas have successfully landed the commitment of Drew McKenna, a highly regarded four-star small forward from the class of 2024. McKenna has reportedly made the decision to reclassify and join the 2023 class, enabling him to enroll at Georgetown in the upcoming fall.

Hailing from Ellicott City, Maryland, McKenna stands at an impressive 6-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds. During his junior year at Glenelg Country School, he showcased considerable talent, attracting interest from several top college basketball programs, such as Illinois, Virginia Tech, Maryland, DePaul, Rutgers, Marquette, and West Virginia, and, eventually, he chose Georgetown over Butler and Xavier.

In an interview with On3, McKenna shed light on his commitment to Georgetown, stating, “I chose Georgetown because Ed Cooley is a very relatable coach ... He understands me and my family and he matches how hungry I am. I love the passion and integrity he has as a coach. I am from PG County, Maryland which is in the DMV about 15 minutes away from DC. I like his vision about taking the talent from the area to make Georgetown great again. I think I’m the player to help him do that.”

When describing his own playing style, McKenna highlighted his versatility and scoring abilities. “I am a great all-around player. I am very versatile for my height and size. I am super skilled scorer that is a very tough player. I play the 2-4 and I impact the game and multiple ways. They are getting a tough basketball player who is going to do everything to win.”

McKenna also conveyed a message to Georgetown fans, expressing his commitment to the program’s resurgence. “I’m staying home and I’m ready to help bring the program back to greatness.”

Throughout McKenna’s recruitment, Georgetown has been very involved making his a priority from day one.

“I saw how big coach Cooley is on family and everybody told me how big of a family it is at Georgetown,” he said. “After my first unofficial there one of his old players called him and needed help. He answered and helped him out which meant a lot. It showed me he really cares about family.”

‌McKenna continued: “Another thing that stood out was how one of the assistants told me the biggest things for coach Cooley is that he recruits people he believes in. I like that because it shows they’re all together. I was one of the first people he called when he got the job and it showed I was a priority for him in rebuilding the team.”

Along with the relationship built, the staff looks to use McKenna in multiple positions which stood out when making his decision.

Welcome, Drew! HOYA SAXA!

