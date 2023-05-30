HOYA SAXA! 4-Star F Drew McKenna Commits to Georgetown, Will Reportedly Reclassify to 2023

Your Georgetown Hoyas have successfully landed the commitment of Drew McKenna, a highly regarded four-star small forward from the class of 2024. McKenna has reportedly made the decision to reclassify and join the 2023 class, enabling him to enroll at Georgetown in the upcoming fall.

NEWS: 2024 four-star small forward Drew McKenna tells me he’s committed to Georgetown and will reclassify to 2023.



"I’m staying home and I’m ready to help bring the program back to greatness."



McKenna goes in-depth on his decision here: https://t.co/6TNA6hE7Ex pic.twitter.com/P8VhY3EdeL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 30, 2023

Hailing from Ellicott City, Maryland, McKenna stands at an impressive 6-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds. During his junior year at Glenelg Country School, he showcased considerable talent, attracting interest from several top college basketball programs, such as Illinois, Virginia Tech, Maryland, DePaul, Rutgers, Marquette, and West Virginia, and, eventually, he chose Georgetown over Butler and Xavier.

In an interview with On3, McKenna shed light on his commitment to Georgetown, stating, “I chose Georgetown because Ed Cooley is a very relatable coach ... He understands me and my family and he matches how hungry I am. I love the passion and integrity he has as a coach. I am from PG County, Maryland which is in the DMV about 15 minutes away from DC. I like his vision about taking the talent from the area to make Georgetown great again. I think I’m the player to help him do that.”

When describing his own playing style, McKenna highlighted his versatility and scoring abilities. “I am a great all-around player. I am very versatile for my height and size. I am super skilled scorer that is a very tough player. I play the 2-4 and I impact the game and multiple ways. They are getting a tough basketball player who is going to do everything to win.”

McKenna also conveyed a message to Georgetown fans, expressing his commitment to the program’s resurgence. “I’m staying home and I’m ready to help bring the program back to greatness.”

MORE INFO: McKenna will also reclassify your the 2023 class and will join Georgetown next season. — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 30, 2023

Georgetown lands four-star forward Drew McKenna | 247

Throughout McKenna’s recruitment, Georgetown has been very involved making his a priority from day one. “I saw how big coach Cooley is on family and everybody told me how big of a family it is at Georgetown,” he said. “After my first unofficial there one of his old players called him and needed help. He answered and helped him out which meant a lot. It showed me he really cares about family.” ‌McKenna continued: “Another thing that stood out was how one of the assistants told me the biggest things for coach Cooley is that he recruits people he believes in. I like that because it shows they’re all together. I was one of the first people he called when he got the job and it showed I was a priority for him in rebuilding the team.” Along with the relationship built, the staff looks to use McKenna in multiple positions which stood out when making his decision.

Drew McKenna for three in transition. He’s cooking early as Glenelg have a 12-4 lead 3 minutes in. pic.twitter.com/sbBrn86Kv6 — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) January 21, 2023

2024 wing Drew McKenna wraps up the summer as one of the biggest risers over the course of the last six months.



Skilled and fluid 6-8 perimeter scorer. Excels attacking closeouts, quick-hit scorer off the catch and versatile shot profile. pic.twitter.com/LQaewRusKF — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) August 9, 2022

‼️6’8 Drew McKenna went for 30pts in @TeamMelo7 Pittsburgh Jam Fest Championship win #hgjamfest pic.twitter.com/I1pLqJwSVJ — Hoop Group (@TheHoopGroup) May 5, 2022

Drew McKenna with the massive rejection! Glenelg @GCSBBasketball lead 22-21 with 4:15 left in the 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/IOVFhHak22 — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) December 12, 2021

Drew McKenna dumps it in for 2 for Glenelg @GCSBBasketball . They lead 31-20 late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/DG11Ks7kKO — DMV Live (@DMVHoopsLive) June 18, 2022

Glenelg @GCSBBasketball F Drew McKenna on being named all tournament team. pic.twitter.com/fRRyR4eVej — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) December 12, 2021

2024 Drew McKenna of Glenelg County is set for a huge move on the national scene. 6’7” wing with great frame, athleticism and a BIG time shotmaker. He’s showing out at @DMVLiveDeMatha.



Check him out on @theCBGLive Network!https://t.co/ONepPk6dWi pic.twitter.com/OEXYa9CkUT — Jack Herron (@jwherron10) June 18, 2022

Drew McKenna @drewmcknna after his perfect performance from the field today in Glenelg Country’s @GCSBBasketball win. pic.twitter.com/OntGnWTMpQ — DMV Live (@DMVHoopsLive) June 18, 2022

Drew McKenna (21 points) with the eventual game-winner as Team Melo 16u defeats DC Premier, 63-61.



Teyvien Barbour had 26 points for DC Premier. pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ7ugWb — Matt Ryan (@matthewryan02) July 3, 2022

Glenelg Country 2024 wing @drewmcknna tried to carry his team past Bishop McNamara in @MDPSSBT action, scoring 31 of his 42 points in the second half of a 69-62 road loss.



When we spoke, he had no idea what kind of night he'd just had : pic.twitter.com/owymm8HA2b — Marcus Helton (@MarcusHelton) March 1, 2023

Welcome, Drew! HOYA SAXA!